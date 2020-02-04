Delhi polls: In three seats AAP lost to BJP, mohalla clinics, CCTVs on top of voters’ minds

At an AAP rally in Vishwas Nagar on Monday. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav) At an AAP rally in Vishwas Nagar on Monday. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Amid the resounding victory in the 2015 Assembly polls, AAP had lost three of the 70 seats to BJP. With three days to go for polling, The Indian Express visited the three constituencies — Vishwas Nagar, Rohini and Mustafabad — to understand the mood on the ground.

Mustafabad

“In Gokulpuri, barely a few kilometres from here, there are mohalla clinics, but there are none here. Wahan toh saare kaam ho rahe hain. Why not here? There is one in Shiv Vihar but that’s far away; that’s not the point of a mohalla clinic,” said Vakil (55), owner of a mattress shop in Old Mustafabad.

The current Mustafabad MLA is BJP’s Jagdish Pradhan, who has been pitted against AAP’s Haji Yunus and Congress’s Ali Mehndi this time.

A businessman in Old Mustafabad said, “A common complaint people have is that cases of snatching and eve-teasing are on the rise. CCTVs would help; we asked the MLA to install those but not a single one has been put up. We hear other areas have CCTVs.”

In Amar Vihar located in Karawal Nagar, locals said Pradhan had started “work on sewer lines, pucca lanes” and that there was a mohalla clinic as well.

“The government school my daughter goes to has improved. There are more rooms, teachers are regular and there are extra classes too. It is because of AAP, but the MLA here also let work happen smoothly,” said Sushma (42), a tailor.

In Prem Vihar, a group of men debated the “AAP’s freebies”. Ram Bind (50) said, “Low electricity bill in this weather is not an indicator of anything, let’s wait for May-June when everyone uses coolers. The BJP MLA has built roads here, it’s good enough.”

Vishwas Nagar

A day after AAP announced its list of 70 candidates, including sweet shop owner Deepak Singla from Vishwas Nagar, flex banners and pamphlets with his name and photo cropped up, and a day-long rally soon ensued. In 2015, AAP’s Vishwas Nagar candidate Dr Atul Gupta had a low-key campaign, and lost the seat to BJP’s O P Sharma.

Like in Mustafabad, the conversation around MLA funds began with mohalla clinics in Swarn Cinema Hall area. “We hear so much about mohalla clinics but the MLA here hasn’t used his funds to build even one. In places like Sangam Vihar, residents don’t have to drive through traffic for a common cold or viral fever,” said a 40-year-old guard. Of the 189 functioning mohalla clinics in the city, none exist in the constituency as per the Delhi government’s list.

On Sunday, addressing a rally in the constituency, CM Arvind Kejriwal had accused the BJP MLA of blocking development work. “Last time, the whole of Delhi had voted for AAP but Vishwas Nagar voted for Mr O P Sharma.

Other parts of Delhi have got many mohalla clinics, but Vishwas Nagar has only one because the BJP MLA did not want development of this area. He thought that people will vote for AAP if mohalla clinics are built here,” said the AAP chief. BJP’s Sharma denied the claim and said Kejriwal was “lying”.

In Karkardooma, incidentally, the anti-CAA protest at South East Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh makes it to the conversation. A trader in the area said, “We need a government that has a strong stand against such protests and so far only BJP has that. We have to think of the constituency, but we also have to think of the country.” He added that Sharma’s candidature again is “disappointing as his last five years have been lukewarm”. In the high-income Vihars, conversation steers towards “the urgent need for CCTVs due to a spike in snatching cases”.

Rohini

This time too, the BJP has fielded Vijender Gupta, against AAP’s Rajesh Nama Bansiwala and Congress’s Sumesh Gupta. At a mall in sector 9, businessman A Bhatia said, “Usually, no one cares about apartment complexes but Gupta ji has built many guard rooms in such apartments in Rohini. He’s fixed parks, made rubberised running tracks there… All these things have been noticed by residents, especially of sectors 9 and 13.”

In sector 15, the conversation falls back to CCTVs. Stationery shop owner Ajay (40) said, “Women and children are scared of coming here because of so many cases of snatching… People have requested the MLA to install CCTVs because they are a deterrent but that hasn’t happened. The market has no toilets either. In Pitampura nearby, where AAP has an MLA, there are CCTVs. The difference is visible.”

