Delhi polls: Impossible to meet all voters, so CM comes home virtually

In the video, Kejriwal presses the bell and seeks permission to come in In the video, Kejriwal presses the bell and seeks permission to come in

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walks to a door, presses on the calling bell and seeks permission to walk in. On entering, he takes a sip of water and is served a cup of steaming tea.

Over the next half-an-hour, comfortably seated in a chair, he gives an overview of his government’s accomplishments in the areas of education, health, infrastructure, unauthorised colonies, women empowerment, water and electricity.

Aiming to establish a direct connect with each and every resident, the AAP Monday launched a specially designed website, welcomekejriwal.in, to enable people to have a “virtual experience” of having the CM in their drawing rooms.

During the launch of the portal, Kejriwal said, “Delhi is a city of two crore people and approximately 50 lakh families. I wanted to visit every household and meet all family members personally through door-to-door campaigning. But since that is not physically possible, a tech intervention has made it possible to have a direct conversation with the people without any mediators in between.”

An AAP leader said the portal has been designed in a way so people can experience a “direct, personal audience” with the AAP chief. “Efforts have been made to make the CM’s comments look more conversational instead of deadpan. That’s why you will see him smiling, taking occasional sips of tea, asking for feedback,” the leader said.

Kejriwal says in the segment on education that he has derived “maximum satisfaction” from his government’s work in this area. “Without education, the country won’t progress, and that is why we targeted this sector right after taking office,” he says.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App