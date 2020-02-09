Final turnout in Delhi polls 62.59%, wanted to give exact figures: EC on AAP charges

The Election Commission briefed the media regarding the latest voter turnout figure on Sunday. (Source: Twitter/ANI) The Election Commission briefed the media regarding the latest voter turnout figure on Sunday. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned the “delay” in the release of final voter turnout figures for the Assembly polls, the Election Commission Sunday said 62.59 per cent of the electorate exercised their franchise on February 8. This is significantly lower than 2015 when the turnout was 67.12 per cent.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said returning officers were busy in scrutinising the data throughout the night to ensure its accuracy.

“Voter turnout data is submitted by returning officers. The returning officers worked throughout the night to check data to ensure it is accurate,” Ranbir Singh said.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal lashed out at the Election Commission over the delay in announcing the final voter turnout. The Aam Aadmi Party chief wrote on Twitter, “Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?”

The Delhi CEO said there were more than 13,700 polling stations in the national capital and they had to add data from each station and ensure that every vote was accounted for.

Delhi elections 2020: Highest voter turnout in Ballimaran

Singh further said the voter turnout in Delhi was 2 per cent higher than the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The highest voter turnout was recorded in Balllimaran constituency at 71.6 per cent while the lowest was recorded in Delhi Cantonment area at 45.4 per cent.

Okhla constituency, which includes Shaheen Bagh, the hotbed of the anti-CAA protests in the capital where women have been in a sit-in for over 50 days, recorded a voter turnout of 58.8 per cent, the election watchdog said.

Two minority-dominated seats of Seelampur and Matia Mahal, which saw violence due to anti-Citizenship law protests, also recorded high voter turnout at 71.22 per cent and 70.38 per cent respectively. Mustafabad, situated in northeast Delhi, recorded 70.55 per cent turnout.

Responding to Aam Aadmi Party’s Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering allegations, the Election Commission said, “Some incidents occurred that made Election Commission feel that the police should have been more vigilant. That is why EC took cognizance of the matter. The videos are of unused EVMs.”

Pollsters on Saturday had placed the ruling party AAP in a comfortable position, indicating a return to power for Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital. The results for the elections will be announced on February 11.

