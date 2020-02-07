Day before Delhi polls, EC serves notice to CM Arvind Kejriwal for his ‘Hindu-Muslim’ video

According to the EC, the video has the potential of “disturbing communal harmony” and “aggravating existing differences between social and religious communities”. (File photo) According to the EC, the video has the potential of “disturbing communal harmony” and “aggravating existing differences between social and religious communities”. (File photo)

A day before Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies go for polls, the Election Commission issued a notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for posting a “Hindu-Muslim” video on his Twitter handle to target the opposition.

According to the poll watchdog, the video has the potential of “disturbing communal harmony” and “aggravating existing differences between social and religious communities”.

The showcause notice was issued after the poll body received a complaint from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 4, alleging that Kejriwal posted a video on Twitter with the intention of “gaining votes by aggravating existing differences/creating mutual hatred/causing tension between religious communities”.

Kejriwal has been asked to respond to the notice before 5.00 pm on Saturday.

The national capital will go to polls on Saturday, the results of which will be announced on February 11.

