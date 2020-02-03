Delhi polls: At seat BJP won, CM accuses MLA of blocking development work

Kejriwal at the public meeting in Vishwas Nagar Sunday. (Express photo: Gajendra Yadav) Kejriwal at the public meeting in Vishwas Nagar Sunday. (Express photo: Gajendra Yadav)

When Delhi went to polls in 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party won 67 out of 70 seats. On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Vishwas Nagar constituency, which voted for BJP, had suffered because the BJP MLA did not let the AAP government carry out development work.

Speaking during a public meeting in the constituency, Kejriwal said: “Last time, the whole of Delhi had voted for AAP but Vishwas Nagar voted for Mr O P Sharma. Other parts of Delhi have got many mohalla clinics, but Vishwas Nagar has only one because the BJP MLA did not want development of this area. He thought that people will vote for AAP if mohalla clinics are built here.”

The other two seats that BJP won in 2015 were Mustafabad and Rohini.

Promising that Vishwas Nagar will get all the facilities it had not got so far, Kejriwal said: “I promise you that this time, if you make AAP win from here, then Vishwas Nagar will get minimum 20 mohalla clinics. The whole Delhi has received lakhs of CCTV cameras but the BJP did not allow us to install a single CCTV at Vishwas Nagar. I promise that if this time, you make AAP win, we will install at least 5,000 CCTV cameras in this area. We have come out with a scheme known as Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojna for building new roads. But the BJP did not allow us to build us roads here. Do not repeat the mistake of voting for the BJP this time.”

Sharma, meanwhile, said the Chief Minister was lying.

“Is it possible for me to stall projects such as the mohalla clinic and CCTV cameras? The truth is that Kejriwal ji has not done any work in the area and also in Delhi. He says I did not allow him to work but under the BJP government at the Centre, we started work on the new IP University campus. (Home Minister) Amit Shah ji inaugurated the Rs 5,000 crore transit-oriented development project here. Road- laying work was started by me as a DDA board member and I ensured upgradation of facilities in government hospitals,” Sharma said.

Kejriwal also spoke about the scheme for tenants to get benefit of the 200 units of free power. “I know tenants in Delhi were not able to avail the free electricity scheme of the Delhi government because if they wanted to install a meter, they would have to take an NOC from the landlord. We introduced the Mukhyamantri Kirayedaar Bijli Meter Yojana two-three months ago. Under the scheme, tenants won’t be required to take the NOC from the landlords. They can directly contact the power companies, and an officer will be sent to their homes to install a new meter,” he said.

