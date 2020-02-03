Delhi polls: 3,000 voters opted for postal ballot this time

In the New Delhi district, Form 12D — which was to be filled by those opting for postal ballot — was given to 8,049 elderly voters and 2,217 PWD voters. Of these, they got applications from 469 elderly voters and 245 PWD voters, officials said. (File/Express photo) In the New Delhi district, Form 12D — which was to be filled by those opting for postal ballot — was given to 8,049 elderly voters and 2,217 PWD voters. Of these, they got applications from 469 elderly voters and 245 PWD voters, officials said. (File/Express photo)

For the first time in the polls in the capital, voters aged 80 years and above and those from the PWD category were given the option of postal ballot. As per figures available with the CEO office, around 3,000 voters from both categories opted for this provision.

“We had got 3,383 applications from all districts, of which 2,919 have been accepted… The idea was that maximum number of people should vote… This option was only for those who are not able to physically come. So we didn’t expect too large a number,” said CEO Ranbir Singh.

In North East district, a total of 9,421 forms were distributed. “Of these, we didn’t get back 562, 75 of them had died and 2,679 people refused postal ballot,” said an official.

District Election Officer (DEO) West Neha Bansal said in her district, applications of 195 senior citizens and 22 PWD voters had been accepted. In the South district, a total of 116 voters aged 80+ and 28 from PWD voters were accepted. Maximum 80+ voters who availed this facility are from Malviya Nagar (46) constituency, whereas maximum PWD voters (18) are in Deoli.

DEO South West Rahul Singh said they accepted 651 of 681 applications received for postal ballot. In the North District, 158 out of 160 forms of voters had been accepted.

The lowest demand seems to be from South Delhi district, where only 50 voters including both categories, opted for postal ballot. District-wise figures from other districts could not be obtained.

