Delhi Assembly polls: ‘CM with those who want to divide nation,’ says Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani Wednesday called Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a “sympathiser” of those who wish to divide the country. Addressing a public gathering in North East Delhi’s Shastri Nagar, the BJP leader said Kejriwal was playing politics over the protests against the new citizenship law.

“When slogans to break India are raised in a university, then Kejriwal supports them. When Delhi Police takes action, presents documents in court, Kejriwal says no action should be taken against them. Some people in Delhi raise slogans of India’s break up and you support them. Someone who can agree to the nation’s destruction for his politics, how long before he will agree to your destruction,” said Smriti Irani, in reference to protests in JNU and Shaheen Bagh.

On the 2012 gangrape-murder case, Irani alleged, “When the rape accused was released, he was gifted a sewing machine, and was given Rs 10,000. What sort of political ethics are these… They supported a rapist. Whenever you are angry about Nirbhaya, remember this.”

Irani was campaigning along with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for BJP candidate Jai Prakash from Sadar Bazar, who is pitted against AAP’s two-time MLA Som Dutt and Congress’s Satbir Sharma.

Irani also took aim at JNU PhD scholar Sharjeel Imam, who is accused of sedition, and accused AAP of endorsing the ideology. “When Shaheen Bagh issue was raised, Manish Sisodia said we are with them. They raised a slogan that said they want to break up the nation,” Irani said.

Vijay Rupani, meanwhile, asked people to “press the button” in such a way that Shaheen Bagh protesters “run away”.

