BJP MP says Shaheen Bagh protesters will enter homes, rape sisters, EC takes note

Singh is a second-time MP from West Delhi. He won the 2014 and 2019 elections with the highest margin among all Delhi MPs. (Source: Facebook/Parvesh sahib singh verma) Singh is a second-time MP from West Delhi. He won the 2014 and 2019 elections with the highest margin among all Delhi MPs. (Source: Facebook/Parvesh sahib singh verma)

West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Tuesday said that if the anti-CAA and NRC protests at Shaheen Bagh continue, Delhi will face a “Kashmir-like situation” wherein protesters might “enter homes and rape sisters and daughters”. Singh’s remarks, made in an interview to ANI, come a day after he said at a public event that within an hour of BJP coming to power on February 11, Shaheen Bagh protesters will be removed.

“The CM and Deputy CM say they are with Shaheen Bagh. People of Delhi know the fire that burnt in Kashmir years ago; daughters and sisters of Kashmiri Pandits were raped. That fire spread to Uttar Pradesh, Hyderabad, Kerala. Today, that fire has spread to a place in Delhi (Shaheen Bagh). Lakhs of people gather there. That fire can reach our homes. People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. These people can enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters and kill them. There is time today; Modi ji and Amit Shah won’t come to save you tomorrow… People will feel safe until Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister. If someone else takes charge, nobody will feel safe here,” he said.

When contacted, Singh insisted what he said wasn’t meant to polarise voters. He said that it was, in fact, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who was trying to polarise voters by saying he stood with the people of Shaheen Bagh.

At an event a day earlier, Singh had said: “If our government is formed, just give me one month after February. I will remove all mosques built on government land in my constituency.”

#WATCH: BJP MP Parvesh Verma says, “…Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think & take a decision. They’ll enter your houses, rape your sisters&daughters, kill them. There’s time today, Modi ji & Amit Shah won’t come to save you tomorrow…” pic.twitter.com/1G801z5ZbM — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

The Election Commission (EC) is expected to send a notice to Singh on Wednesday for his remarks to ANI. This comes after Delhi’s Chief Election Officer flagged Singh’s interview to the EC.

The EC also sent a notice to BJP MP and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur on Tuesday for his address a day earlier. “The Commission has received a report from Chief Electoral Office, NCT of Delhi, that you have made the following statements after chanting ‘Desh ke gaddaro ko’ and followed by response of the crowd ‘Goli maro saalo ko’ many times. You also made certain other objectionable statement in the meeting,” the EC notice read.

The EC further said it is, prima facie, of the view that Thakur violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct as his statements have the “potential of disturbing communal harmony and aggravating the existing difference between social and religious communities”.

Reacting to Thakur’s remarks, former finance minister and Congress leader

P Chidambaram tweeted: “As every day passes, the rhetoric of the BJP reminds one of Germany in the 1930s.”

“Ministers exhort people to respond with ‘goli maaro’. Will it not amount to inciting and encouraging violence against a section of the people?,” he said in another tweet.

A two-time MP, son of former Delhi CM

In December, Home Minister Amit Shah invited CM Arvind Kejriwal to debate with Parvesh Sahib Singh. Within a few hours, BJP insiders started discussing the possibility of Singh being made the BJP’s CM face. While that did not happen, the move put him in the spotlight, where he has remained since.

Singh is a second-time MP from West Delhi. He won the 2014 and 2019 elections with the highest margin among all Delhi MPs. Son of former Delhi CM and Union Minister Sahib Singh Verma, Parvesh was elected to the Delhi Assembly in 2013 from Mehrauli.

During his election campaigns since 2013, his father’s legacy and his hold in the Jat-dominated areas of the city have featured prominently.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App