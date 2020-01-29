CM urges BJP to stop targeting the poor; ‘I love Kejriwal’ cost auto driver Rs 10,000, he moves court

The man was challaned Rs 10,000 over an ‘I love Kejriwal’ sticker on his vehicle. The man was challaned Rs 10,000 over an ‘I love Kejriwal’ sticker on his vehicle.

The Delhi High Court Tuesday issued notice to the Delhi government, Delhi Police and Election Commission, seeking their stance on an autorickshaw driver’s plea challenging a challan of Rs 10,000 issued to him by traffic police for displaying an “I Love Kejriwal” message on his three-wheeler.

The driver alleged that the act of fining him stemmed from “political malice” and “violates his fundamental right to free speech”. Two logos — “I love Kejriwal” and “Sirf Kejriwal” — were stuck to the rear of his vehicle.

Justice Navin Chawla directed the authorities concerned to file their replies by March 3, the next date of hearing.

Subsequent to court proceedings, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the BJP to stop targeting the poor. “The BJP, through its police, is targeting poor auto drivers, who are being burdened with false challans. His (the driver’s) only mistake is that he has written ‘I love Kejriwal’. Such maliciousness against the poor is not right. I appeal to the BJP to stop taking revenge on the poor,” he tweeted.

On the High Court’s order, the counsel for the Delhi government and police submitted that authorities needed time to examine why the challan was issued, and said a status report would be filed to that effect.

The EC’s counsel said the action was probably taken for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which came into effect on January 6. During this time, political ads are prohibited. The EC’s submission was opposed by the driver’s counsel, who contended that it was not a political advertisement. And even if it was, the counsel said, it would not be prohibited as it was displayed at the petitioner’s expense and not by a party. The lawyer added that the MCC does not talk of political ads out of an individual’s own funds.

He contended that political ads were permitted on the rear, right and left sides of public service vehicles, including autos, under guidelines issued by the Delhi government in 2018. The petitioner contended that the action was taken without any advance notice by any government department prohibiting such a display. He said he was “illegally” issued a fine under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act for allegedly violating conditions of his permit to operate an auto.

As per guidelines notified in May 2014 by the Delhi Transport department, vehicle owners have to get approval from the municipal body before displaying any political advertisement. These were challenged in the HC in August 2014. In October 2018, the Delhi government had submitted that a policy decision was taken to permit political ads.

