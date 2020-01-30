Education Push: On outskirts, higher education remains a dream for many

AAP’s 2015 manifesto had promised to open 20 degree colleges on the outskirts. AAP’s 2015 manifesto had promised to open 20 degree colleges on the outskirts.

While the Aam Aadmi Party government says it has widened higher educational opportunities for Delhi students in the last five years, the aspirations of youngsters in far-flung parts of the city still remain unfulfilled.

In its manifesto for the 2015 state assembly election, AAP had promised to open 20 new degree colleges under its administration “on the outskirts of the city in partnership with the villages of Delhi”. But the government, which is recognised for its efforts in the field of school education, has found this difficult.

A limitation that has been repeatedly cited by education minister Manish Sisodia is the Delhi University Act, which prohibits constitution of other affiliating universities.

Over the last few years, the government has primarily created more capacity for students in technical education by introducing new degree courses in existing institutes, and by opening technical education centres.

It launched a three-year bachelor degree in vocational studies affiliated to Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) in nine Delhi government institutes, such as Pusa Institute of Technology and GB Pant Institute of Technology. It started an East Delhi campus of Delhi Technical University, two new District Institutes of Education and Training, and two new Industrial Training Institutes in Nand Nagri and Mangolpuri. It also started seven World Class Skill Centres, which offer certificate courses. Two standalone colleges of Delhi University were also turned into universities.

Apart from technical education, a new campus of Ambedkar University was opened in Karampura, and two new campuses are in the works in Rohini and Dheerpur, and an East Campus of GGSIPU is in the works.

However, the increase in capacity in skill training still leaves a lot to be desired in terms of the educational aspirations of young people in Delhi’s rural pockets — the demography to be addressed in the initial promise of 20 new colleges on the outskirts in the city. In Najafgarh, youngsters who want B.Com, BA and honours degrees either travel long distances or look at options in Haryana. Because of the high cut-offs in Delhi University colleges and lack of other accessible options, many look at distance learning and centres of MD University in Gurgaon and Rohtak.

Akansh Nain (21), a BA student from the area, travels two hours every day to go to college in Delhi University’s Motilal Nehru College (evening). “I travel by bus, and the amount of time depends on the traffic. Since I get done with classes at 7:30 pm, I only reach home by 9:30 pm. Young people in the area don’t have the options they need for higher education. Travelling four hours per day to and fro is seen as a big waste by many of them, so many of my friends are opting for open learning courses,” he said.

Meanwhile, AAP said higher education will be a priority for the government in its next term. “Our manifesto will be out shortly and our focus for the future of higher education will be to expand number of opportunities at graduation. In Delhi, we are still faced with a gap of over a lakh between those who graduate from school every year and available higher education seats,” said AAP manifesto committee member Jasmine Shah.

