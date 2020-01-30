On CM’s home turf, Shah says people have ‘remote control’ to change the government

Shah, Lekhi and other BJP leaders at B K Dutt Colony Wednesday. Tashi Tobgyal Shah, Lekhi and other BJP leaders at B K Dutt Colony Wednesday. Tashi Tobgyal

Taking on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his New Delhi constituency, Home Minister Amit Shah told a public meeting there that the vote from New Delhi is the “remote control” to change the entire government.

Shah was campaigning for the BJP’s New Delhi candidate Sunil Yadav at B K Dutt Colony. The Home Minister has been leading the party’s campaign in Delhi but has so far been focusing on outer parts of Delhi such as areas in the South West and North East. This was his first public meeting in the heart of Delhi.

“I am going to every Vidhan Sabha constituency… so far I have gone to 26… There is a difference between the other 69 constituencies and the New Delhi constituency… if each of the other constituencies send one MLA each and a party has 35 MLAs, it will form the government… If 35 constituencies send one MLA each, a government will be formed. But if the people of New Delhi change their vote, the entire government will change. The work that 35 constituencies have to do, the people of New Delhi can do themselves and bring peace to all of Delhi,” he said.

In his meeting, he repeated the point he has made in earlier meetings — of accusing AAP and Congress of doing “vote-bank politics”. In this particular meeting, he repeatedly asked the gathering if they were the vote bank the parties were targeting.

He brought this up while referring to the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“The Congress party, this AAP party, SP, BSP, Communists… why did they resist it? Because they are afraid of their vote bank. I want to ask the people of New Delhi, are you their vote bank? Are you? Are you?” As people shouted “No”, he asked, “Who is it then, tell me?”

In response, the gathering shouted: “Shaheen Bagh waale!”

He raised the same question again while speaking on the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir.

“Why was it not removed earlier? Because they are afraid of their vote bank… Are you their vote bank? Are you? Then who is their vote bank?” he asked, and was met with the same response.

In his address he also referred to the recent arrest of JNU PhD scholar Sharjeel Imam. “You must have seen Sharjeel Imam’s video… ‘Cut Assam and separate it from India’… Today I want to ask Kejriwal in his consituency… we have caught him (Imam) and put him in jail but will you give permission to prosecute him? Because Kejriwal has till date not given permission to prosecute those who had raised slogans in JNU.”

At the end of his address, he once again repeated a statement he had first made while addressing BJP social media workers last week. “It is necessary to press the button (of the EVM), but it has to be pressed in such a way that the button is pressed in New Delhi and the current is felt at Shaheen Bagh,” he said.

