AAP moves CEO against Parvesh’s ‘terrorist’ jibe

The Aam Aadmi Party has filed a complaint with the Chief Election Officer against West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh for calling Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist. The CEO office said the matter has been referred to the Election Commission.

Singh, who has been removed from BJP’s list of star campaigners by order of the Election Commissioner for statements given to news agency ANI, was allegedly heard calling the CM a terrorist during a public meeting in Madipur on Tuesday. “Kejriwal jaise atankwadi iss desh main chhupe baithe hain. Hum toh sochne pe majboor hote hain ki Kashmir main Pakistan ke atankwadiyon se ladein ya Kejriwal jaise atankwadiyon se iss desh main ladein (Terrorists like Kejriwal are hiding in the country. We are forced to wonder if we should fight Pakistani terrorists in Kashmir or terrorists like Kejriwal in the country),” he says.

Singh, when contacted, claimed, “If there are slogans like ‘Jinnah wali Azadi’ raised in Shaheen Bagh, slogans like ‘Pakistan zindabad’ and talk of jihad, slogans to shoot PM and Amit Shah ji… and Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia say that they are standing with Shaheen Bagh. Then what should I call them?”

Singh’s removal from the list of star campaigners does not stop him from campaigning. Election expenses related to his rallies will be added to the account of the candidate in whose constituency he campaigns.

AAP sent a CD containing the allegedly “vitriolic seditious aspersions cast by Verma… This is an allegation aimed at tarnishing the image of Kejriwal… equating him with the anti-national forces fighting the State of India”.

AAP has asked the CEO to take action under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and has demanded that an FIR be lodged against Singh and that he be banned from campaigning.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said: “It’s unfortunate that even after our complaint, BJP leader and MP Parvesh Singh called the Delhi CM a terrorist… We believe a big conspiracy is underway whereby all BJP leaders are openly abusing and using objectionable words against CM.”

Nodal officer of MCC Vijay Bidhuri said he is looking into the complaint. AAP also raised the issue of Home Minister Amit Shah sharing “fake” videos of Delhi government schools to show an “incorrect picture” of the work done in schools. The video showed BJP MPs visiting seven city schools and saying they were in a bad shape. When The Indian Express visited the schools, it was found that in many cases the MPs had shared an incomplete picture.

