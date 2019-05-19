Delhi poll panel to look into AAP’s claim of poll diary tampering

Toggle Menu
AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj had alleged that around 200-250 presiding officers were called to the EC office over the last two days and asked to “change sensitive information in the polling diaries”.

Earlier, both the RO and the CEO office had denied the allegations. RO South Nidhi Srivastava had said Chadha was spreading “misinformation” and that no officer had been called by the EC.

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s Office (CEO) Saturday said it will enquire into allegations by the Aam Aadmi Party that polling diaries of the South Delhi constituency were being manipulated, and will submit a report to the Election Commission (EC).

AAP’s South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha, along with other party leaders, met EC officials as well as the Delhi CEO regarding the matter Saturday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said, “He (Chadha) met me in the afternoon and repeated the allegations. He said that the RO (Returning Officer) South had asked the presiding officers to make some change in the presiding officer diary etc. I gave him a patient hearing.”

Singh confirmed that Chadha met EC officials before meeting him. “We also received an instruction in the afternoon from the EC to enquire into the matter and submit a report,” he said.

Singh added that somebody from the CEO office would be designated to enquire into the matter and the report will be filed “at the earliest”.

“I have already submitted my report, reiterating what I’ve said to the CEO. What they are alleging is not true,” Srivastava said.

