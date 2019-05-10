Toggle Menu
Delhi: Poll officer seeks FIR against Congress’s Arvinder Singh Lovelyhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/delhi-poll-officer-seeks-fir-against-congresss-arvinder-singh-lovely-lok-sabha-elections-2019-5720054/

Delhi: Poll officer seeks FIR against Congress’s Arvinder Singh Lovely

The matter pertains to a meeting organised by Lovely, along with 30-35 others, on May 5 inside and outside the Nehru Nagar gurdwara.

lok sabha elections 2019, 2019 lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections, election news, Delhi lok sabha elections, delhi lok sabha polls,
Cong leader Arvinder Singh Lovely

Returning Officer (East) K Mahesh has written to DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal, asking him to register an FIR against Congress’s East Delhi candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely for allegedly organising a gathering without permission.

He wrote that an FIR under IPC sections 143 and 188, with provision of imprisonment up to six months, be filed against him. Police has already lodged a general diary entry under section 28/110 of the Delhi Police Act, which carries a Rs 200 fine. Mahesh directed the DCP to file a compliance report by May 10.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise election results, key candidates

The matter pertains to a meeting organised by Lovely, along with 30-35 others, on May 5 inside and outside the Nehru Nagar gurdwara. As per the police diary entry, when Nehru Nagar police staff asked Lovely to show a permission letter for the same, he allegedly said there was no need for it and continued the meeting.

Advertising

“… The said general diary dated May 8… clearly established offences under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant),” Mahesh’s letter stated. “However, directions in the general diary are only in regard to offences under…Delhi Police Act, 1978, and not under IPC…,” he wrote.

“We have received the letter. We will examine it and take appropriate action,” said Biswal. Lovely did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Modi hits back at Mamata: Your slap will be blessing for me
2 Haryana: At epicentre of Jat quota stir, divide resurfaces over choice of candidates
3 Medinipur, West Bengal: Facing ‘popular’ BJP state chief, TMC banks on new face