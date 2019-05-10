Delhi: Poll officer seeks FIR against Congress’s Arvinder Singh Lovely

Returning Officer (East) K Mahesh has written to DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal, asking him to register an FIR against Congress’s East Delhi candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely for allegedly organising a gathering without permission.

He wrote that an FIR under IPC sections 143 and 188, with provision of imprisonment up to six months, be filed against him. Police has already lodged a general diary entry under section 28/110 of the Delhi Police Act, which carries a Rs 200 fine. Mahesh directed the DCP to file a compliance report by May 10.

The matter pertains to a meeting organised by Lovely, along with 30-35 others, on May 5 inside and outside the Nehru Nagar gurdwara. As per the police diary entry, when Nehru Nagar police staff asked Lovely to show a permission letter for the same, he allegedly said there was no need for it and continued the meeting.

“… The said general diary dated May 8… clearly established offences under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant),” Mahesh’s letter stated. “However, directions in the general diary are only in regard to offences under…Delhi Police Act, 1978, and not under IPC…,” he wrote.

“We have received the letter. We will examine it and take appropriate action,” said Biswal. Lovely did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.