At 111, Delhi’s oldest voter eagerly waits to be counted today

Till he was 80 years old, Bachan Singh would ride his bicycle to the polling booth to cast his vote early in the morning, whichever election it was. At 111, Singh, the oldest voter in the city, may not be fit enough to ride a bicycle, but it will not deter him from voting.

A resident of Sant Garh in Tilak Nagar, Singh has not missed voting in a single election, said his family. A native of Gurdaspur in Punjab, he moved to Delhi during the Partition. During the day, he used to work as a carpenter, and at nights, he performed sewa (service) at a local gurdwara.

His grandson, Gurcharan Singh (34), who lives in Shiv Vihar, and with whom Singh has been living for the past three months following a mild paralytic attack, recalled his childhood days.

“Dadaji has always voted — be it the Lok Sabha , Assembly, MCD or even the local gurdwara elections. He would wake up early to head to the polling station. After returning, he’d wake the others and tell them to vote,” he said. Singh’s wife Gurbachan, who died in 2011, was 105. The couple has three sons and two daughters. All are married and have their own children.

The paralytic stroke has left Singh weak and his voice is faint, but when his grandson asked him if he would vote this time, he responded loudly, “Yes, I will.”

His youngest daughter-in-law Sukhwinder Kaur (56) said any election would be preceded by a house meeting. “At the meeting, he would tell us it is important to vote. Because of him, each of us take it seriously,” she said.

Singh never wanted to join any party, his family said. “For his generation, there was only the Congress. He always voted for them. He is not in tune with current politics. Among the younger generation, we’re divided on whom we support,” said Gurcharan.

On Friday, Singh was visited by Returning Officer (West) Azimul Haque and his team who invited him to vote. The Delhi CEO has provided free pick-up and drop services for 100-plus old voters.