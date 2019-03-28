Delhi: No word on alliance, Congress quietly starts campaign planning

Stepping up campaign work, the Delhi Congress unit met former MPs and local councillors from the East Delhi constituency Wednesday in an effort to identify issues important for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The party has been holding meetings with senior leaders in other constituencies as well.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) working presidents Haroon Yusuf and Rajesh Lilothia attended the meetings.

“From April 1, we are starting our cycle tour across the city, and we have announced another ‘aay par charcha’ (discussion on income) on Tuesday. The party is stressing more on having a strong campaign now. We don’t want to delay the process,” said Yusuf. Party leaders said several such discussions are on the cards from April 1.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, a day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced Rs 72,000 per year minimum income guarantee to 25 crore poor families if his party is voted to power in the polls.

“The Congress will implement the Minimum Income Guarantee scheme, announced by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, within six months after coming to power at the Centre,” said DPCC president Sheila Dikshit.

Talks of an alliance between the Congress and AAP have affected the campaign of the grand old party, claimed senior leaders, adding that they have decided not to waste any more time awaiting the decision.