National issues, hyperlocal reach: Amit Shah’s capital plan

With back-to-back padyatras and late night meetings at the BJP’s 14 Pant Marg office, Home Minister Amit Shah has assumed a firm grip of the party’s campaign in Delhi. Such meetings over the last three days have had party president J P Nadda, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Delhi in-charge Shyam Jaju, state president Manoj Tiwari, minister Harsh Vardhan, Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel and other MPs in attendance.

Senior leaders privy to the meeting said the party’s plan is to take “national issues to the hyperlocal level”. “The party plans to hold small gathering ranging from 50 to 500 people and tell them how confusion is being spread on CAA and NRC. They will also promote work done by the Centre on triple talaq, Ram Mandir, Article 370 along with regularisation of unauthorised colonies.”

Constituency-wise plans with specific issues plaguing each area are also being drawn up, and leaders will be expected to touch on key problems during the outreach programmes.

Shah has already held gatherings at 11 places in Delhi, touching all seven Lok Sabha constituencies. Shah will also be holding a volunteers’ meet on Saturday at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Weightlifting Auditorium and nukkad sabhas in two other places.

From his visit to West Delhi’s Dwarka on December 17 to inaugurate the Bharat Vandana Park to laying the foundation stone of the DDA cycle project in South Delhi’s Tughlakabad and a transit-oriented hub in East Delhi’s Karkardooma park, he used each occasion to launch an attack on the opposition Aam Aadmi Party and Congress.

In New Delhi constituency’s Lajpat Nagar, he did a door to door rally in support of CAA, while public meetings were held in North West’s Nangloi on Thursday and North East’s Karawal Nagar, Mustafabad and Gokalpuri on Friday.

On most occasions, he criticised Congress and AAP over their stand on CAA, and for allegedly delaying regularisation of unauthorised colonies and stalling central schemes.

On the late-night meetings with Shah, Javadekar said, “We all go to these meetings as karyakartas (workers) of the party and not as ministers. These meetings are an occasion to discuss party strategy and plan outreach programmes.”

He said more than 12,000 nukkad sabhas, padyatras, and small gatherings will be done by leaders, and some of them will see the Home Minister’s and state president’s participation.

He said the target is to have a meeting — be it by “a big leader or small leader” — in each booth.

There are 13,463 polling booths in the capital. Party leaders have done over 400 such meetings in the past two days, including many by district presidents and councillors and some by ministers. Leaders have also been advised to stay in jhuggis at night. Goel had spent a night at Choona Bhatti jhuggi on Thursday.

