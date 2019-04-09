Delhi: Most cops yet to register for facility to cast votes remotely

Out of 78,383 Delhi Police personnel, 22,558 have so far applied to get an election duty certificate (EDC) or postal ballot paper (PBP). The facility is meant make life easier for Delhi Police personnel who will be on election duty and may not be able to go home to vote.

The Delhi Police has asked them to provide details to the election cell of their district, so they can be provided with an EDC or PBP. However, The Indian Express has learnt that out of the over 78,000 police personnel from 42 units, 22,558 have provided their details so far, while a majority are yet to.

“Out of 15 districts, there are five where very few personnel have provided details — 20 officers in East; 236 in Outer North; 311 in Shahdara; 324 in South East; and 32 in Rohini,” state records available on IntraDP (Intranet of Delhi Police) dated April 5.

The EDC will be given after officers fill a form provided by the Election Commission.

While PBP is for personnel who are on election duty in another constituency than the one where they are enrolled as a voter, EDC is for those who are on election duty in the same constituency in which they are enrolled. In this case, they can vote at the polling station where they are on duty.

DCP (nodal officers ballot) Mahesh Batra sent a reminder letter on April 5 to all districts and units, asking them to complete the formalities on the issue.

“The requisite process has not been completed yet. The process is required to be completed by April 9. This being an election-related matter, personal attention needs to be paid to get work completed in due time,” the letter states.

Batra, in his previous letter, had asked officers to provide voter ID number, their state, parliamentary constituency, assembly constituency, present address, etc.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is likely to ask the Delhi Chief Electoral Office to provide Home Guards to strengthen their security arrangements.

“There is a shortage of police personnel for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, so we have decided to ask them to provide Home Guards to us. We will deploy them at polling booths, pickets and for patrolling,” a senior police officer said.

During the 2014 polls, the then Delhi Police Commissioner B S Bassi had also requested the Delhi CEO to provide 19,000 Home Guards.