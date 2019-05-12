Delhi Lok Sabha polls: Tracking AAP, BJP & Cong contenders as Capital votes today

One of the most high-profile contests of this Lok Sabha election is playing out in East Delhi, where Atishi, the AAP candidate and the face of its reforms in government schools, is locked in a three-cornered fight with the BJP and Congress. As an unsigned pamphlet targeting the AAP candidate muddies the already turgid poll waters, The Indian Express track the three contenders, their campaigns, as the Capital votes today.

Atishi Marlena, AAP

Poll Pitch: Education, statehood, corruption

Outside a kirana store in Bhikam Singh Colony, a neighbourhood in Shahdara, East Delhi, Rohit Singh is taking a break from his town-crier task of announcing the arrival of Aam Aadmi Party’s East Delhi candidate Atishi. Wearing an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) topi and clutching his microphone, he leans against the counter and strikes a conversation about the work done by the AAP government in Delhi.

“AAP has done a lot. Our electricity bill is down by half, water is free… par hawa to Modi ka lag raha hai (but the wind seems to be blowing in Modi’s favour),” says the shopkeeper.

The colony of cramped lanes and tightly packed homes offers only a small slice of the grey sky, an occasional streak of pink lighting it up every time the new Pink Line of the Delhi Metro races past the Ghazipur drain in front. But today, the sky is also speckled with festoons of AAP strung between balconies. The AAP campaign has largely stuck to unauthorised colonies and slum clusters such as this — the party’s core base and the target of its “cheap electricity” and “free water” schemes.

“Isn’t it good for you if your children go to good schools, do well? All the work that you see in government schools is thanks to Atishi,” says Singh, who works for a private banking company and is on a month’s leave to volunteer for the AAP candidate. He now draws a small crowd but this conversation isn’t going his way. “The Congress built flyovers when it was in power, didn’t they?” says an out-of-work property dealer. “Yes, but that was so long ago. You now get electricity 24×7. Don’t you?” persists Singh. “Yes, AAP has improved schools… but then, it’s up to the child whether to do well or not,” says another.

“Ask me. I have benefited from AAP,” says Sandeep Singh, who owns an electrical shop. “My elder daughter studies in a private school. When it was time for my younger daughter to get admitted, the principal’s PA asked for a donation of Rs 1.5 lakh. That’s when I met a senior AAP leader who told me to get back to him if the school asks for money. The next time I went to school, I told this PA about what the AAP leader had said and they instantly gave my child admission. I am a small shopkeeper, it was a huge help,” he says, before walking back to his shop.

In a country where caste and community loyalties often end up being the clincher, Atishi’s candidature and her credentials — alumnus of St Stephen’s College and Rhodes scholar from Oxford, besides her role in reforms in Delhi government schools as advisor to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia — have, probably for the first time, pitchforked education into an election theme.

So at every Atishi campaign, voters are asked to pick their choice — the “padhi-likhi (educated)” candidate or “those who don’t step out of their AC cars”; “those who work for the future of your children” or “those who work for Ambani and Adani”.

AAP’s mobilisation of its education initiatives during the election campaign came in for criticism in January when Arvind Kejriwal made overt appeals for votes to parents of government school students.

At an event to inaugurate the construction of new classrooms in government schools, Kejriwal told an audience of students and parents: “If you ask people who they’ll vote for, they say Modiji. If you ask them why, they say because they love Modiji. Now decide whether you love your children or Modi… Modi has not built a single school for you.”

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had taken congnisance of a complaint on “bad influence of election in Delhi Government Schools” by a parents’ body in January.

At her office in Geeta Colony that has now been turned into a war room for the AAP campaign, Atishi isn’t apologetic that she talks education “all the time” with voters. “Parents who send their children to government schools know what the condition of their school was and what it is now. Today you may have think-tanks that ask why we segregate children on the basis of learning levels and so on. Now these are higher order kind of differences of opinion. But that mother knows that four years ago, my child didn’t have a desk to sit on, my daughter wouldn’t use the dirty toilet in school, that the teacher never came to the classroom… That mother knows all that has changed.”

Back in the colony, the beating of drums announces Atishi’s arrival. At the bridge over the drain Atishi is met with a surge of supporters and garlanded. And the padyatra begins, inching its way through the colony and the nearby

Vishwas Nagar, occasionally stopping as Atishi and her team slip into one of the inside lanes to meet the residents.

As the drums briefly fall silent, a volunteer takes the microphone to announce: “Atishiji, who studied in Oxford, is now transforming the lives of your children. That’s the kind of saansad (MP) we want. Hamari saansad kaisi ho?” People who have stepped out of their homes and those assembled in street corners take their cue from the AAP workers and shout in response: “Atishiji jaisi ho.”

There are more slogans — on bhrashtachar (corruption) and Poorna Swaraj or full statehood, AAP’s primary campaign theme this time. Atishi’s rival candidates — the BJP’s Gautam Gambhir and the Congress’s Arvinder Singh Lovely — are barely mentioned.

Outside the colony, Rajnish Verma, an Uber driver, admits he is confused about whom to vote for. “Modi seems decisive…. I think I’ll vote for him. But if it had been the Vidhan Sabha election, I would have definitely voted for Atishi madam. AAP has done a lot of work for people like us. My electricity bill would run into thousands; now it’s a fraction of that. My children go to good schools. But then I think, won’t my vote go waste if I vote for AAP? What is the point having one MP or two?”

As he trails Atishi’s roadshow in Sunlight Colony, a neighbourhood that’s part of the Jangpura Assembly constituency, Piyush, an AAP volunteer who seeks to be identified only by his first name, has an answer to why, for AAP, every MP counts. “In the event that the NDA doesn’t get a majority and there is a coalition government at the Centre, the partners in any such government may ask for ministerial berths and other posts. But AAP will use its MPs to leverage for statehood… That’s why it’s important for AAP to have people in Parliament, however few.”

As the padyatra winds its way through the colony, Atishi breaks free to reach out to women and children at doorsteps, holding hands and hugging them before asking them to vote for the jhadoo. “Aur, kaisa chal raha hai (And, how are things)? Which class are you in?” Atishi asks a child whose mother has come to pick her up after tuitions in Bhikam Singh Colony. “Her school has become very good. Bas, ab aap isse kahiye ki padhai pe dhyan de (Please tell her to focus on her studies),” the mother tells Atishi.

Atishi says there is a reason why she makes it a point to reach out to women. “Women have been AAP’s core support base. That is because we raise very bread-and-butter issues. When electricity bills go up, it affects women the most because they are the ones who manage the budget. When school fees go up, when they have to go to tankers to fetch water, it affects women the most. So the issues that we took up are those that affected women at a very tangible level,” she says.

For Poonam, that “tangible” change came when she was appointed chairperson of the School Management Committee (SMC) of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, an English-medium school in Hari Nagar Ashram that caters to neighbourhoods such as Sunlight Colony where her daughter is a Class 6 student. The Sisodia-Atishi team is credited with reviving SMCs in Delhi government schools.

“Most of us have barely finished school but we are SMC members now. Earlier, principals would simply shoo people like us away. Now they take us seriously. Also, this way, we learn something, get out of our homes.”

The morning after the padyatra at Bhikam Singh Colony, at Shastri Nagar, a colony whose landscape is defined by a giant mound of rubble from the Delhi Metro construction, people in AAP caps and scarves wait for Atishi to arrive with Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and actor Swara Bhasker. After a two-hour wait, Atishi and team arrive and the roadshow finally begins in an open jeep, with Atishi in front. At the rear, Mevani and Bhasker wave to people watching from their balconies and mime the sweep of a jhadoo while asking people to vote for Atishi.

Two women who have stepped out of one of the lanes ask each other: “Who is she? Lipstick pehenke?” “Don’t know.” “And the woman in front?” “Woh toh jhadoo wali hain (She is the woman with the broom).”

Gautam Gambhir, BJP

Poll Pitch: Delhi, Delhi, Delhi

On a hot Tuesday afternoon, at a rally in Mandawali, the BJP’s star campaigner and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while celebrating “Modi’s strength” in the fight against terror, promises that Masood Azhar will soon die a “kutte ki maut (dog’s death)”. On the same stage, former East MCD mayor Bipin Bihari says “AAP’s candidate Atishi is neither Hindu, Sikh nor Christian. The people of Delhi will never accept someone like her” and that the Congress’s Arvinder Singh Lovely will be defeated as “revenge” for the 1984 riots. Another leader calls it an election between “deshbhakt (patriots)” and “gaddar (traitors)”. In the midst of this, the most subdued voice is that of the man at the centre of it all, the BJP’s East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir, in whose support the rally has been organised. When it’s his turn, Gambhir speaks for a little over five minutes, saying he entered politics to do some “real work for the people”.

While Gambhir was frequently at the centre of the East Delhi churn this election, with AAP accusing him of errors in his nomination papers to spearheading a smear campaign against Atishi, his campaign presence has been largely muted. Given that his active political life began barely two weeks before voting day, he has also been the target of jibes, with rivals calling him a “celebrity parachute candidate” engaging in “political tourism”.

During his public meetings, he speaks little, keeping his speeches centred on Delhi, with issues such as pollution, drinking water, parking and sports facilities in East Delhi. Since the first day of his campaign, his refrain has been: “I won’t promise to turn Delhi into New York… Let’s first make Delhi Delhi and together make East Delhi the best constituency in Delhi.”

Despite his celebrity status, very little of the BJP campaign in East Delhi has been about him. Children bearing cricket bats routinely turn up at his public meetings. Some skip classes to catch sight of him during rallies. Gambhir the cricketer draws some interest from onlookers but voting for the BJP has very little to do with Gambhir the politician.

“Jo vijay ki mala Narendra Modi ke gale par dalne wali hai usmein ek phool aapke kshetra se bhi jaayega aur woh honge Gautam Gambhirji (Gambhir will be a flower in Modi’s victory garland),” declares Mahesh Sharma, the sitting MP from Gautam Buddha Nagar, campaigning for Gambhir in Khichripur.

Mandawali, where Yogi addressed the rally for Gambhir, is indicative of how his campaign is playing out on the ground. Its roads are choked. Every passageway is lined on both sides with bubbling open drains.

“There are many problems — the dirt, the lack of drinking water,” says Alip Golder, 48, a doctor in Mandawali village. However, his everyday problems do not count towards determining his vote. “Sirf Modi humein bacha sakta hai (Only Modi can save us),” he says.

When asked if he thinks Gambhir will address Mandawali’s problems, he says, “A national election has nothing to do with the candidate. We did not see Maheish Girri (incumbent BJP MP) throughout his term. It’s only about bringing Modi back,” he says.

Many BJP supporters even hint that Gambhir is a weak candidate, particularly referring to his “outsider status”.

“He is a big man, he lives in South Delhi (Gambhir, in fact, lives in Old Rajinder Nagar in Central Delhi), his father owns a large business. He has no political experience. But my vote is for Modi,” says Gautam Sharma, 27, a tenant in Mandawali village.

Sharma, who hails from Budaun in Uttar Pradesh, estimates that Purvanchalis like him — a term for migrants from Bihar and eastern UP — make up about 60% of those living in the village and that most of them are registered as voters in Delhi.

Even among Modi supporters, many say that the most visible improvement in the recent past has been in government schools, and that if this had been a Vidhan Sabha election, they would have voted differently.

Arvinder Singh Lovely, Congress

Poll Pitch: “The only real Jamnapaar candidate”

Framed by rivals as the “third candidate” in the fray from East Delhi and pushed out of popular discussions on the contest by the public sparring between Atishi and Gautam Gambhir’s teams is the Congress’s Arvinder Singh Lovely, the only one of the three main candidates to have contested elections before.

With a strong electoral track record — he is a four-time MLA from East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar Vidhan Sabha constituency, until his defeat in 2015 to AAP — and experience, both as a local leader and in various ministries of the state government, Lovely has chosen to distance himself from both his rivals, derisively referring to them as “political tourists”.

At the centre of his poll pitch is “Jamnapaar”, a term used to refer to those in east Delhi, on the other side of the Yamuna, and his projection of himself as the only “Jamnapaar” leader in the fray — Lovely grew up in Gandhi Nagar and now lives in the CWG Village by the Yamuna.

“I am very thankful to Rahul Gandhi that for the first time, a person from Jamnapaar is being fielded from East Delhi. I know you, you know me, and I understand your problems… I was born here, raised here, I grew up here, worked here and I will die here. I am not leaving you and going anywhere. Others are on a political picnic, they are here just to fight elections. This time they are fighting from here, next time it will be from somewhere else… My election fight is not just that of the Congress or Arvinder Singh Lovely, it is that of the pride and prestige of Jamnapaar,” he announces from atop his vehicle during a roadshow in Patparganj.

He snubs Gambhir for his celebrity status and Atishi for getting celebrities to campaign for her. “The people of Jamnapaar have no need for celebrities. I was told by someone that the AAPwali is bringing in celebrities and that some heroine called Sara Bhasin or Swara Bhasker is campaigning for her, and that Gautam Gambhir is also bringing in celebrities, why aren’t you doing the same? I said Arvinder Singh Lovely is a small man living in Jamnapaar — he is the son and brother of the people of Jamnapaar. Those who are distant from people need this crutch of celebrities. I have faith in the people,” he says at a public meeting in Kondli.

Lovely’s personal popularity among the people of East Delhi far outweighs that of the party. At a roadshow in Lakshmi Nagar, most people agree he is a “good man” who did “good work” during the earlier Congress regime.

Shyam Lal, a cloth dealer in the area, says, “I will vote for the person who has been working for a while and can be trusted. Gautam Gambhir does not know anything except cricket, and AAP is not suitable for a national election.”

But most temper their testimonials, saying Lovely’s “good work” may not be enough for him to win their votes. “Lovelyji is a known face and people have a lot of respect for him. But that is not a consideration in a national election. If this had been an Assembly or municipal election, we would have voted for someone who lives nearby, who can respond to our problems. In a Lok Sabha election, it does not matter because no MP comes to the constituency after being voted to power. We just have to vote for the nation, not our own problems,” says Pankaj, a local shopkeeper.

One talking point that inevitably emerges in conversations about Lovely is his short-lived shift to the BJP in 2017. Rashid Ahmed, 38, a resident of Ramesh Park in Laxmi Nagar, says, “I will vote keeping in mind the candidate and the work done. While Lovely was the MLA from Gandhi Nagar, A K Walia was the MLA from here and he did good work. But Lovely has eroded the trust of the people by shifting between parties. People should be able to trust their leader.”