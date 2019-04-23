Delhi Lok Sabha elections candidates: Avg age 45, AAP ‘youngest’ among 3

The average age of candidates varies greatly among the three main parties in Delhi. While Aam Aadmi Party has the lowest average age among candidates, the Congress has the highest. While both parties have declared all seven candidates, BJP is yet to declare its candidate from North West Delhi.

The average age of AAP candidates is 45. The youngest candidate, Raghav Chadha (30), is contesting the South Delhi seat. The Congress, with an average age of 57, also fielded the oldest candidate in the fray — 81-year-old Sheila Dikshit. BJP’s average age of candidates is 49-and-a-half, and its oldest candidate is Harsh Vardhan at 64.

Congress’s youngest candidate is boxer Vijender Singh at 33 and the BJP’s is cricketer Gautam Gambhir at 37.

AAP, a six-year-old party which was born of the anti-corruption movement, has several people under the age of 40 as their top leaders. The Congress’s choices reflect faith in experience, with four out of seven candidates having won the Lok Sabha seat at least once. The BJP stuck to its current MPs in five out of six seats. Click here for more election news

Women, meanwhile, continued to be under-represented, with each party backing only one woman candidate each — Congress’s Dikshit, AAP’s Atishi and BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi. “We declared the same number of women candidates as the other two parties. During selection process, we chose candidates we thought could win,” a Congress leader said.

An official from AAP said that the party wanted to field more women but “could not find the right fit”.