Toggle Menu
Delhi: Kafeel Khan, Jignesh Mevani campaign for Atishihttps://indianexpress.com/elections/delhi-kafeel-khan-jignesh-mevani-campaign-for-atishi-5711763/

Delhi: Kafeel Khan, Jignesh Mevani campaign for Atishi

Dr Khan had hit headlines in the aftermath of the death of over 60 children in Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College in 2017.

Kafeel Khan, Jignes Mevani, Atishi, Atishi AAP, Atishi AAP Delhi, Delhi elections, Lok Sabha elections, Indian Express
Dr Kafeel Khan speaks at Nizammudin Basti.

Dr Kafeel Khan, a ‘star campaigner’ for AAP’s East Delhi candidate Atishi, Sunday accused her BJP rival Gautam Gambhir of spreading hatred. Speaking at Nizammudin Basti, he said: “Gautam Gambhir ji is a self-centred man. Even in cricket, he keeps his self-interest above that of the team, which is what Dhoni had said…”

Dr Khan had hit headlines in the aftermath of the death of over 60 children in Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College in 2017. While he was commended after news reports said he spent his own money to arrange oxygen cylinders, he was later arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy.

“After the Gadchiroli Naxal attack, Gambhir tweeted we should come up with a long-term plan. In case of Kashmir, he says that in return for one slap, we should kill a thousand people… This person is only here to spread hatred. Vote for someone who will work for your progress,” Khan said.

He also touched on the attack on the CM: “All Indians should feel ashamed that a CM can be attacked. In UP, no member of the public can reach anywhere within kilometres of Yogi. They disappear for even a post on Facebook…”

At a padyatra earlier in the day, another ‘star campaigner’, Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani, criticised the PM: “In his politics of Hindus and Muslims, Modi ji talks of sending poor children to Ayodhya. We shouldn’t send our children to Kumbh or Ayodhya but to Cambridge, Oxford, like Atishi.”

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ajay Rai: ‘Priyankaji would have given a strong fight... (But) we have been here 5 yrs, it’ll be good’
2 ‘Hum to pakode hi talte reh gaye’: Not Mandir, in Ayodhya, a wish for ‘vikas’
3 How to vote in #India Elections 2019: Voting Process, Timings, and How to Find Polling Booth