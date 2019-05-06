Delhi: Kafeel Khan, Jignesh Mevani campaign for Atishi

Dr Kafeel Khan, a ‘star campaigner’ for AAP’s East Delhi candidate Atishi, Sunday accused her BJP rival Gautam Gambhir of spreading hatred. Speaking at Nizammudin Basti, he said: “Gautam Gambhir ji is a self-centred man. Even in cricket, he keeps his self-interest above that of the team, which is what Dhoni had said…”

Dr Khan had hit headlines in the aftermath of the death of over 60 children in Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College in 2017. While he was commended after news reports said he spent his own money to arrange oxygen cylinders, he was later arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy.

“After the Gadchiroli Naxal attack, Gambhir tweeted we should come up with a long-term plan. In case of Kashmir, he says that in return for one slap, we should kill a thousand people… This person is only here to spread hatred. Vote for someone who will work for your progress,” Khan said.

He also touched on the attack on the CM: “All Indians should feel ashamed that a CM can be attacked. In UP, no member of the public can reach anywhere within kilometres of Yogi. They disappear for even a post on Facebook…”

At a padyatra earlier in the day, another ‘star campaigner’, Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani, criticised the PM: “In his politics of Hindus and Muslims, Modi ji talks of sending poor children to Ayodhya. We shouldn’t send our children to Kumbh or Ayodhya but to Cambridge, Oxford, like Atishi.”