Delhi elections: HC rejects plea by 11 independents

The Delhi High Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea by 11 Independent candidates against rejection of their nominations for the February 8 Assembly polls, from New Delhi Assembly seat.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar dismissed the candidates’ plea, which had also sought setting aside of a single-judge order dismissing their petition against the rejection of their nominations. The returning officer had rejected their nominations on January 21.
