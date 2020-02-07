Delhi elections: HC rejects plea by 11 independents

The returning officer had rejected their nominations on January 21. (File Photo) The returning officer had rejected their nominations on January 21. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea by 11 Independent candidates against rejection of their nominations for the February 8 Assembly polls, from New Delhi Assembly seat.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar dismissed the candidates’ plea, which had also sought setting aside of a single-judge order dismissing their petition against the rejection of their nominations. The returning officer had rejected their nominations on January 21.

