Delhi HC nixes petition against Kamal Haasan for ‘Hindu terrorist’ remark

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a petition against remarks of actor-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan, alleging that Nathuram Godse was the “first extremist of independent India”.

A bench headed by Justice G S Sistani said that the petition, which seeks a direction to the Election Commission to take appropriate steps to de-register political parties found misusing religion for electoral gain, is outside its jurisdiction as the remarks were made in a different state.

The poll panel counsel argued that Haasan’s statement was made in Tamil Nadu and no cause of action arose in Delhi. He also apprised the court that, as per media reports, an FIR was also lodged against him.

After hearing the parties, the bench concluded that no grounds for interference were made out. Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay had moved the HC alleging that Haasan “deliberately” made the statement in the presence of a Muslim majority crowd for electoral gain.