Delhi has defeated polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of BJP: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram Tuesday said that by voting Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to power, people of Delhi defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Chidambaram also said Delhi has set an example for other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022. “AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP. I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022,” the senior Congress leader tweeted.

The Congress is unlikely to open its account in the Delhi assembly elections 2020 and several party leaders including Alka Lamba, Kamal Nath, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath have conceded defeat. Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said, “I take responsibility for the party’s performance, we will analyse the factors behind this. The reason for the drop in our vote percentage is politics of polarization by both BJP and AAP.”

Nath said, “We were already aware of it. The question is what happened to BJP which was making big claims?” Chowdhury also said, “Everyone knew that Aam Aadmi Party will return to power for the third time. Congress’s defeat will not send a good message. The victory of AAP against the Bharatiya Janata Party and its communal agenda is significant.”

