Delhi-Gurgaon Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: Triangular contest in Delhi as city votes

Delhi-Gurgaon Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: The stage is set as the national capital goes to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Sunday where the BJP, Delhi’s ruling AAP and the Congress are locked in a triangular fight on all seven seats.

The seven seats will see as many as 164 candidates battling it out. Prominent candidates in the sixth phase include senior Congress leader and Delhi unit chief Sheila Dikshit, boxer Vijender Singh, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and Atishi from AAP.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise election results, key candidates

Voting began at 7 am on May 12 and it is scheduled to go on till 6 pm. A total of 13,819 polling stations will be set up at 2,700 locations in Delhi, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, in Haryana amongst those whose fate will be sealed on Sunday include Union ministers of State Rao Inderjit Singh (Gurgaon) and Krishan Pal Gurjar (Faridabad). Union ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar are among the 223 candidates whose fate will be sealed by voters in the sixth phase of polls for 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.