Delhi-Gurgaon Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: Triangular contest in Delhi as city votes
Delhi-Gurgaon Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Voting LIVE News Updates: Prominent candidates in the sixth phase include senior Congress leader and Delhi unit chief Sheila Dikshit, boxer Vijender Singh, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and Atishi from AAP.
Delhi-Gurgaon Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: The stage is set as the national capital goes to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Sunday where the BJP, Delhi’s ruling AAP and the Congress are locked in a triangular fight on all seven seats.
The seven seats will see as many as 164 candidates battling it out. Prominent candidates in the sixth phase include senior Congress leader and Delhi unit chief Sheila Dikshit, boxer Vijender Singh, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and Atishi from AAP.
Voting began at 7 am on May 12 and it is scheduled to go on till 6 pm. A total of 13,819 polling stations will be set up at 2,700 locations in Delhi, news agency PTI reported.
Meanwhile, in Haryana amongst those whose fate will be sealed on Sunday include Union ministers of State Rao Inderjit Singh (Gurgaon) and Krishan Pal Gurjar (Faridabad). Union ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar are among the 223 candidates whose fate will be sealed by voters in the sixth phase of polls for 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Voting begins in sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections
Voting begins for 59 parliamentary constituencies in the 6th phase of polling across Bihar, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Delhi.
Question from 3 Delhi slums: We will vote today, but will anyone listen?
As Delhi votes today, lofty promises by the three parties in the fray – from statehood to national security to the Nyay scheme – are of little comfort to residents of this slum, where homes are painted with vibrant colours on the outside but hide a colourless life inside.
How to check name in the Voter list of Delhi for Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Here is how you can vote in Delhi elections
You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll). Voters can find information on polling booths, contesting candidates, election dates and timings, identity cards and electronic voting machines (EVM).
How to vote: How to check your name on voter list?
# Logging on to electoralsearch.in # Calling the Voter Helpline 1950 (please add your STD code before dialling) SMS <ECI> space <EPIC No> to 1950 (EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card also commonly known as Voter ID card). Example – If your EPIC is 12345678 then sms ECI 12345678 to 1950 # Download Voter Helpline App
Triangular contest in Delhi as it goes to polls today
The stage is set as the national capital goes to Lok Sabha polls on Sunday where the incumbent BJP, Delhi's ruling AAP and the Congress are locked in a triangular fight on all seven seats.
The Congress is looking to bounce back after ending up at the third spot in the 2014 elections.
Delhi: Polling officials gear up for voting for the East Delhi constituency at booth number 64, 65, & 66 at MCD Primary School in Jal Vihar. BJP's Gautam Gambhir, AAP's Atishi & Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely are contesting from this constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/h4BxkZrAyl
Haryana: 1.8 crore voters to decide fate of 223 candidates
After high-pitched poll campaign in Haryana, over 1.8 crore voters will decide fate of 223 candidates including dyanasts of state’s famous Lals; Bhajan Lal, Bansi Lal and Devi Lal on Sunday.
A total of 19, 441 polling stations have been set up in Haryana, in which 5,510 polling stations are there in urban areas and 13,931 in rural areas.
The voters will exercise their franchise for all ten Lok Sabha constituencies including two reserved seats; Ambala and Sirsa. The polling would take place from 7 am to 6 pm on Sunday.
Welcome to our LIVE blog. Delhi goes to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Sunday where the BJP, Delhi’s ruling AAP and the Congress are locked in a triangular fight on all seven seats. Follow to get the latest updates
In Delhi, the run-up to the elections has been quite dramatic. From the breakdown of Congress-AAP alliance talks to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal getting slapped to AAP’s East Delhi candidate Atishi breaking down during a press conference over “derogatory pamphlets” to BJP’s Udit Raj leaving the party and joining the Congress, the past two months has been nothing short of a potboiler.
The high-octane poll campaigning in Delhi saw a plethora of stars in support of their parties. Hema Malini and Sunny Deol provided the Bollywood quotient to BJP, while Raj Babbar and Nagma added the star status to Congress. For AAP, Prakash Raj, Swara Bhaskar, and Gul Panag were the stars who campaigned.
According to the summary of the electoral roll published on April 23 by the Election Commission, there are over 1.43 crore voters in Delhi, 78,73,022 male, and 64,42,762 female, while 669 belong to the third gender.
Earlier, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik had told PTI that elaborate arrangements, according to the instructions of the Election Commission, are in place to ensure no anti-social element causes any trouble.
