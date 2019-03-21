Delhi: Focus on JJ clusters, BJP set to bring Purvanchali stars

An internal survey by the Delhi BJP has suggested that AAP has a stronger presence in the capital’s jhuggis. To counter this, the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will focus on Purvanchali voters living in JJ clusters, a senior leader said, adding that it will be launched after Holi.

The leader said that since a large number of JJ cluster inhabitants are from UP and Bihar, the BJP will present them with a “roadmap” for improvement of their living conditions, which are “pitiable” at the moment.

About a third of Delhi lives in sub-standard housing at the moment, which includes 695 slums and JJ clusters, 1,797 unauthorised colonies and old dilapidated areas, and 362 villages. Most slums and JJ clusters lack basic facilities such as toilets and clean sewers. It is estimated that as a result of migration over the past decades, Purvanchalis now make up nearly one-third of the city’s over two crore population. Their numbers are estimated to be even higher in jhuggis, at around 50%.\

Another BJP leader said Bhojpuri stars and Maithili singers will be roped in for the campaign, and Purvanchali councillors will be told to visit adjacent wards and meet voters.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Pratyush Kanth said, “We have a Purvanchali president, and several councillors we gave tickets to were from Purvanchal. To establish a connect, the party will hold cultural programmes, in which artistes from Purvanchal will be called to perform.”

“Besides, we have done several development works in their areas. But there is major neglect as most of the work done in slums is by DUSIB, which falls under the AAP government,” he added.

“We’ll tell voters in jhuggis that they have to wait a year, after which our party will come to power in Delhi. If the same government is in MCDs, state and Centre, there will be no vendetta politics and it will lead to better coordination between agencies. Slums will also get their share of development,” Kanth said.