Delhi elections: BJP releases manifesto, promises clean drinking water to every household

“BJP’s history is linked to Delhi. The future of Delhi will be changed by the BJP,” Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said. (Photo: Twitter/BJP) “BJP’s history is linked to Delhi. The future of Delhi will be changed by the BJP,” Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said. (Photo: Twitter/BJP)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Friday unveiled its poll manifesto a week before Delhi goes to vote for 70 Assembly seats.

The manifesto promised good quality flour for poor at Rs 2 per kg and clean drinking water for every household as ‘Delhi Sankalp Patra’ was released by Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar and Harsh Vardhan, along with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

With a focus on expressway projects and water supply, Gadkari stated that the party will run the “bullet train” of development in Delhi. “BJP’s history is linked to Delhi. The future of Delhi will be changed by the BJP,” Gadkari said.

It also touched on issues like education, sanitation, and easy loans for those who are occupied in the unorganised sectors. “As no new college has come up in the national capital in the last five years, the youth of Delhi is forced to go to other cities to study as a result of which, many families have to bear the disappointment. BJP stands with such families and we promise that we will build ten new colleges in Delhi,” reads the manifesto as it talks about its plans about the improvement in higher education in Delhi.

On the environment front, the BJP promises the induction of 10,000 ‘green’ buses as a convenient transport option for people in Delhi. The manifesto also talks about the implementation of the central government’s welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in the national capital.

The party also promises setting up of a ‘Yamuna Development Board’ to ensure clean water in the river and guarantee development around the floodplains.

