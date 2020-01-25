FIR against Kapil Mishra for ‘Ind vs Pak’, Shaheen Bagh poll tweets

The Delhi CEO had last night written to the EC seeking removal of Mishra’s tweets, following which on Friday, the EC asked Twitter to take them down. Mishra said his comments had been “taken out of context”. The Delhi CEO had last night written to the EC seeking removal of Mishra’s tweets, following which on Friday, the EC asked Twitter to take them down. Mishra said his comments had been “taken out of context”.

Delhi Police Friday lodged an FIR against BJP candidate Kapil Mishra for his tweets comparing the Assembly elections to an “India versus Pakistan contest”, and accusing AAP and Congress of creating “mini-Pakistans” like Shaheen Bagh.

The Returning Officer (RO) from Model Town constituency, from where Mishra is contesting, directed the police to file an FIR.

“On the complaint of Returning Officer AC-18 Model Town, an FIR against Kapil Misra… has been registered under section 125 Representation of People Act,” said DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya.

The Election Commission had earlier asked Twitter to remove Mishra’s tweet and a showcause notice was also issued to him by RO Banbari Lal for “violation of poll code”. Mishra responded to the notice, but the RO did not find his response satisfactory.

The Delhi CEO had last night written to the EC seeking removal of Mishra’s tweets, following which on Friday, the EC asked Twitter to take them down. Mishra said his comments had been “taken out of context”.

On his comparison of Shaheen Bagh to Pakistan, he said, “It is likely that in these protests, there are separatists and rogue elements from across the border, using women to propagate their seditious ideals and hurt India administratively and economically.”

On India vs Pakistan statement, he said he “merely referred to two countries, two entities who are not involved in any election process…at present”.

