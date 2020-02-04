Delhi elections: Yogi retakes Pak route; says AAP opened more liquor shops, less schools

Yogi Adityanath in a campaign rally in Delhi (File/PTI) Yogi Adityanath in a campaign rally in Delhi (File/PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday asked a gathering in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar: “Would you do work that will bring prosperity in this nation or in Pakistan?” Campaigning for BJP’s Uttam Nagar candidate in Bindapur, he said that Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal “becomes glad when Pakistan is happy”.

Adityanath was speaking in the context of the abrogation of Article 370, which had granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. He said that when the Article was scrapped, Kejriwal and Congress’s Rahul Gandhi were “speaking the same language” as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had termed the move “illegal” and liable to further spoil relations between the two nations.

Kejriwal had, in fact, welcomed the decision of the Narendra Modi government. Adityanath said, “Three days ago, a Pakistan minister had said Modi should not win in Delhi. I want to ask you, what work would you do — that which brings prosperity in this nation or in Pakistan? Aap desh ki khushali ke liye karya karenge na?”

After repeating this question more than four times to hundreds of people gathered at the venue, he said: “Your happiness is in the country’s happiness. Lekin Arvind Kejriwal kab prasann hote hai? Jab Pakistan prasann hota hai (Arvind Kejriwal is happy when Pakistan is happy). Should your sympathy be with Kejriwal?”

He then changed the topic to the ongoing protests against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC at Shaheen Bagh, alleging that it has blocked traffic in “entire Delhi”.

“Kejriwal is not providing any facilities to the people of Delhi, lekin Shaheen Bagh mein baithe hue logon ko biryani khilane ka kaam Arvind Kejriwal kar rahe hain. Yeh vyakti woh har kaam karega jo desh ke khilaaf hoga (He is feeding biryani to protesters at Shaheen Bagh. He would do everything that goes against the country),” he said. Adityanath also claimed that instead of opening schools and classrooms in Delhi, Kejriwal has opened liquor shops in every locality.

Monday’s address was consistent with Adityanath’s speeches in the capital since February 1, with Shaheen Bagh, Pakistan and biryani common key words that find a mention almost throughout. AAP has already approached the Election Commission, asking that the UP CM be stopped from campaigning in the capital.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had earlier said: “Yogi Adityanath should have been arrested by now. He is mentally sick and requires treatment, and he should know treatment is free in Delhi. Yogi’s track record as a CM is dismal. In his own district, Gorakhpur, children died due to lack of facilities in a government hospital.”

