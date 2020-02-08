Delhi polls: Arvind Kejriwal, Smriti Irani spar over ‘special appeal’ to women voters

Union Minister Smriti Irani (L) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File) Union Minister Smriti Irani (L) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

Even as voting for Delhi’s 70 constituencies is underway, a Twitter spat ensued between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP MP Smriti Irani after the former issued a “special appeal” to woman voters and asked them to discuss with men as to who could be the right choice for votes.

“Vote daalne zaroor jaiye. Sabhi mahilaon se khaas apeel — jaise aap ghar ki zimmedaari uthaati hain, vaise hee mulk aur Delhi ki zimmedaari bhi aapke kandhon par hai. Aap sabhi mahilaaein vote daalane zaroor jaayen aur apane ghar ke purushon ko bhi le jaayen. Purushon se charcha zaroor karen ki kise vote dena sahi rahega (Everyone must go to vote. A special appeal to all women —As you take care of your family, there is another responsibility on your shoulder which is of the country as well as Delhi. All women must vote and also take men of their family for it. You also must discuss with men who will be the right choice),” Kejriwal tweeted.

Hitting out at the AAP supremo, Irani asked if Kejriwal thinks women were incapable of deciding whom to vote for. “Aap kya mahilaon ko itna saksham nahi samajhte ki ve swayam nirdhaarit kar sake kise vote dena hai? (Do you think women are incapable of deciding on whom they will vote for),” She tweeted.

To this, Kejriwal said: “Smriti ji, Delhi ki mahilaon ne kise vote dena hai ye tay kar liya hai. Aur poori Delhi mein is baar apne parivaar ka vote mahilaon ne hi tay kiya hai. Aakhir ghar to unhen hi chalaana hota hai (Smriti ji, the women of Delhi have decided whom to vote for. And this time, women have decided their family’s choice for vote. After all, they have to look after their household).”

स्मृति जी, दिल्ली की महिलाओं ने किसे वोट देना है ये तय कर लिया है। और पूरी दिल्ली में इस बार अपने परिवार का वोट महिलाओं ने ही तय किया है। आखिर घर तो उन्हें ही चलाना होता है https://t.co/Psszwmmd3a — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

According to the Election Commission, over 40 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 4 pm.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP has been mocking him ever since he recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on a TV channel. Taking to Twitter after casting his vote for the Delhi assembly elections, Kejriwal asked why BJP is doing politics over the issue.

