BJP has zero tolerance for terrorism, but Kejriwal serving biryani in Shaheen Bagh: Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Delhi. (File/Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Delhi. (File/Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of protests against the new Citizenship law in Delhi, was raked up by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath again on Sunday at an election rally in Delhi’s Badarpur. Adityanath said while BJP had zero tolerance towards terrorism, Kejriwal was “busy sponsoring and offering biryani in Shaheen Bagh”.

“The BJP is working with zero tolerance towards terrorism. But Kejriwal is busy with sponsoring and offering biryani in Shaheen Bagh,” PTI quoted Adityanath as saying.

On Day 2 of his campaigning in Delhi, Adityanath blamed the Arvind Kejriwal government of orchestrating the protest at Shaheen Bagh, calling it a “malicious attempt to disturb peace and normal life”. Follow Delhi Assembly elections 2020 LIVE Updates

Addressing a public meeting in Hari Nagar, Saurabh Vihar,Badarpur, Delhi https://t.co/rfhXYCbKhT — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 2, 2020

The UP CM, one of BJP’s star campaigners, also sought to associate the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 with the protests. “The Citizenship Amendment Act was only an excuse. The protests at Shaheen Bagh were against the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and the construction of Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya,” he said.

“When provisions of Article 370 were scrapped, pain was felt in Pakistan and by Arvind Kejriwal,” Adityanath further added. Kejriwal has been at the receiving end of attacks by BJP leaders, who have sought to link him to the protests at Shaheen Bagh.

On Saturday, Adityanath said Arvind Kejriwal was “providing biryani to those sitting at Shaheen Bagh” and his speeches at all the four rallies had similar themes — biryani, bullets, Shaheen Bagh and Pakistan.

“Earlier, stone pelters would take money from Pakistan and damage public property (in Kashmir). Kejriwal’s party and Congress used to support them. But that stopped after scrapping of its special status (abrogation of Article 370),” Adityanath said in Narela.

However, when the crowd at the Narela rally chanted, ‘desh ke gaddaron ko goli maro saalon ko’, Adityanath said ballot, and not bullet was the biggest power in a democracy.

“Similarly, Pakistani terrorists are being sent to hell by our soldiers. Congress and people like Kejriwal used to feed them biryani, but we feed them bullets,” he said in Narela. “Understand their mentality towards the country, where they want to take it.”

The Aam Aadmi Party today urged the Election Commission to ban the UP CM from campaigning in the national capital for the upcoming elections over his alleged provocative speeches.

📢 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App