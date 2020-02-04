Delhi elections: Shah speeches to CM bashing; New BJP app gains traction

Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes out a roadshow in Delhi (File/Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav) Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes out a roadshow in Delhi (File/Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

With little publicity, the BJP Delhi has launched a new “experimental” content sharing app called Kamal Konnect, to send content “that has a lot of masala”, the party’s tech developers told The Indian Express. Launched a month ago, the simple content feed app now has more than 10,000 downloads and was trending on third place in user engagement on app stores.

“Apart from positive things, such as development, pro-Modi tweets, and more government-related content, this app also has Kejriwal bashing and third-party content,” a source said. Two weeks ago, at least two banners sprung up at the Delhi BJP office promoting the application.

In the app, a flier being shared 2,000 times on WhatsApp reads “Abki bar deshdrohi ko kare bahar”. Underneath it is a sign reading ‘Shaheen Bagh’ and a cartoon of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal watering a cactus that has heads with hijabs and skullcaps, saying “Bharat tere tukde hazaar”.

Sources aware of the application’s development said it reached almost 4,000 downloads in 20 days. They said they had motivated party workers to download the app by saying that AAP’s IT cell had been managing to make content viral, while BJP Delhi was lagging behind. The app only highlights between six-ten posts a day, chosen by a small group of 15 party workers. After 48 hours, the posts are taken down and new ones are chosen.

There are three types of content on the platform, sources said. One is aggregated from official BJP pages, second are caricatures made in-house, and the third are quotes of Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda with their “angry pictures”.

The party’s top leadership agreed to the new app at the beginning of the Delhi election period. Party workers told them, during social media meetings, that it was becoming difficult to coordinate content throughout their massive hierarchical network. In their thousands of WhatsApp groups, viral content worth passing on was difficult to find, the volunteers had said.

Another poster on the app discussed the Anti-Corruption Branch investigation into AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, for alleged irregular recruitment and misuse of funds allotted to the Waqf Board, attempting to link it with Shaheen Bagh.

To build and monitor an app that centralises the content, the party has used Jarvis Technologies — a Mumbai-based data analytics firm that coordinated call centres and information sharing during the Lok Sabha and subsequent state polls.

