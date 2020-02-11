Okhla, Seelampur, Matia Mahal, Mustafabad results: Seats that saw anti-CAA protests

Seelampur, another minority seat in northeast Delhi that saw violence and arson on December 17 last year, recorded 71.22 per cent voting. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) Seelampur, another minority seat in northeast Delhi that saw violence and arson on December 17 last year, recorded 71.22 per cent voting. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

As per early trends, Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party has taken a comfortable lead over its closest rival BJP. The counting for 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections is underway. In the national capital that saw a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress, much more is at stake than 70 seats of the House.

According to the Election Commission, the overall voter turnout was recorded at 62.59 per cent. Okhla constituency, which includes Shaheen Bagh, the hotbed of the anti-CAA protests in the capital where women have been on a sit-in for over 50 days, recorded a voter turnout of 58.8 per cent, the election watchdog said. Shaheen Bagh falls in Okhla constituency, which also constitutes Zakir Nagar, Batla House, Jasola, Kalindi colony, Abul Fazal Enclave, Okhla Vihar, Sarita Vihar, Madanpur Khadar, etc.

AAP’s Amanatullah Khan is leading in Okhla. He is fighting BJP leader Brahm Singh and Congress’ Parvez Hashmi.

Seelampur, another seat with a sizable Muslim population that saw violence during anti-CAA protests on December 17 last year , recorded 71.22 per cent voting. Congress had won Seelampur seat for three consecutive elections – 2003, 2008 and 2013 – before AAP leader Mohd Ishraque clinched by defeating BJP’s Sanjay Jain in 2015 by a margin of 27,887 votes. This time, AAP has fielded Abdul Rehman against BJP’s Kaushal Kumar Mishra and Congress’ Chaudhary Mateen Ahmad.

Matia Mahal, which saw violence due to anti-Citizenship law protests, also recorded high voter turnout at 71.22 per cent and 70.38 per cent respectively. In the last assembly elections, the seat was won by Asim Ahmed Khan of the AAP by a margin of 26096 votes. Asim Ahmed Khan defeated INC candidate ( Shoaib Iqbal ). This time, the major contest is between AAP’s Shoaib Iqbal and BJP’s Ravinder Gupta. The Congress has fielded Mirza Javed Ali.

Mustafabad, situated in northeast Delhi, recorded 70.55 per cent turnout. The AAP has an edge in Mustafabad as well, which is one of the three seats won by the BJP in 2015. The incumbent BJP MLA, Jagdish Pradhan, is fighting against AAP’s Haji Yunus and Congress’s Ali Mehndi in the seat

Pollsters on Saturday had placed the ruling party AAP in a comfortable position, indicating a return to power for Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital. The results for the elections will be announced on February 11.

