Monday, February 03, 2020
Budget 2020
Delhi elections LIVE updates: New name of AAP should be Muslim League, says Kapil Mishra

Delhi elections LIVE updates: "The new name of the AAP should be Muslim League. Omar Khalid, Afzal Guru, Burhan Wani and those who consider terrorists as their father, are afraid of Yogi Adityanath ji," Kapil Mishra tweeted.

February 3, 2020 9:40:33 am
Delhi elections LIVE updates: BJP Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra.

Days after calling Delhi elections a fight between India and Pakistan, BJP candidate from Model Town Kapil Mishra on Monday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) should be renamed as Muslim League. Mishra’s comment came after the ruling AAP demanded a ban from campaigning on Yogi Adityanath by the Election Commission.

“The new name of the AAP should be Muslim League. Omar Khalid, Afzal Guru, Burhan Wani and those who consider terrorists as their father, are afraid of Yogi Adityanath ji,” Mishra tweeted.

Earlier, Mishra was banned from campaigning for 48 hours by the Election Commission for tweets comparing the upcoming election to an India-Pakistan contest and calling Shaheen Bagh “mini-Pakistan”. Even after the ban, Mishra had said he will not apologize for his remarks.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a rally in Shahdra while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address mega rallies in Mundka, Greater Kailash, Sadar Bazar and Rajendra Nagar. This will be Modi’s first rally in Delhi since the poll dates were announced.

Delhi assembly elections Live updates: PM Modi, Amit Shah to hold rallies in Delhi.

    09:38 (IST)03 Feb 2020
    Welcome to our Delhi elections LIVE blog

    Welcome to our LIVE blog. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a rally in Shahdra while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address mega rallies in Mundka, Greater Kailash, Sadar Bazar and Rajendra Nagar. Follow to get all the latest updates here!

    Delhi elections LIVE updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the public meeting in Vishwas Nagar Sunday.

    Delhi elections LIVE updates: On the last Sunday before Delhi goes to polls, over 1 lakh BJP leaders participated in door-to-door campaigns across 70 constituencies. According to EC rules, parties will be allowed to campaign till Thursday 5 pm, after which all campaign activities must be halted.

    Meanwhile, the Congress Sunday launched its manifesto, in which the party has promised to provide subsidised electricity up to 600 units, with free electricity for those consuming up to 300 units.

    Under the AAP-led Delhi’s government power subsidy scheme, those consuming less than 200 units a month get a zero electricity bill. Those using between 201 and 400 units per month get a 50% subsidy.

    Also, for the first time in the polls in the capital, voters aged 80 years and above and those from the PWD category were given the option of postal ballot. As per figures available with the CEO office, around 3,000 voters from both categories opted for this provision.

