Delhi elections: Kejriwal dares Amit Shah for ‘open debate’ ahead of polls

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter/AAP) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter/AAP)

A day before election campaigning ends, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah for an open debate.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal once again took a dig at the saffron party for not announcing its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi.

“BJP has not declared its chief minister face. Amit Shah says people will vote in his name and he will decide the chief minister face. Who will be the chief minister, it will be decided by people not Amit Shah,” said Kejriwal inviting the Union Home Minister for an open debate on the issues of Delhi.

“I invite Amit Shah for an open debate. Amit Shah should himself come and not send his party worker. Don’t hide behind party worker,” said Kejriwal.

Reacting to Delhi Police’s claim that the man who fired at the Shaheen Bagh protest was a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, Kejriwal blamed the BJP for “using” the Delhi Police and staging a “political stunt” ahead of the polls. “Whoever indulges in violence in Delhi should get the stringest punishment, whichever party he belongs from. If he is from AAP then he should be given double the punishment,” he said.

The police claim drew a sharp reaction from the AAP which said Union Home Minister Amit Shah was directly behind the “conspiracy”. The AAP said it plans to approach the Election Commission against DCP Deo who announced the shooter’s alleged links to the party.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd