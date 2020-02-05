Delhi elections: In Sadar Bazar, all candidates known faces, tough to tell which way wind is blowing

Crowded and broken roads, lack of work and overhead wires are some concerns aired by people in the constituency. (Express Photo:Tashi Tobgyal) Crowded and broken roads, lack of work and overhead wires are some concerns aired by people in the constituency. (Express Photo:Tashi Tobgyal)

In North Delhi’s Sadar Bazar constituency, voters say the contest is emerging to be a three-cornered one between the sitting MLA, a sitting councillor and a former councillor.

All three candidates of the main parties in the fray are known faces in at least parts of the constituency— Aam Aadmi Party’s Som Dutt won the seat in both 2013 and 2015 assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jai Prakash is the sitting councillor from Sadar Bazar municipal ward and the chairman of North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s standing committee, and Congress’s Satbir Sharma was elected councillor from the Kishanganj ward both in 2012 and 2007. They are all also residents of the constituency.

In the well-known Sadar Bazar wholesale market area, residents speak of dissatisfaction with the work done here. The Pahari Dhiraj area of the market is dominated by Hindu traders. Among the issues residents point out are congested and broken roads, lack of parking space, and law and order problems such as pickpocketing. Overhead wires are draped haphazardly over buildings, and no mohalla clinics have come up in the area.

Lakshman Saini (49), who owns a shop that sells spare parts for coolers, said, “The two main issues in this area are traffic and encroachment. The current MLA has not done anything and is not even seen here. He is not suitable for the position but he might sail through in the Kejriwal wave. Jai Prakash has a good relationship with the locals here.”

Several traders in the market speak of a dip in their businesses in the last few years, which they attribute to the GST. Some said the sales have fallen by half, and some quoted the figure to be as much as 75%.

Further away in the constituency, at Bara Hindu Rao, retired mechanic Ziauddin painted a bleak picture of the economic situation. He said, “All other work is meaningful only if people have employment. Here you see that people who labour and work with their hands are not getting work. But what can the state government even do about this situation?”

Many residents in the area are migrant labourers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and have not registered as voters in Delhi. They speak of long waits at labour chowks for work to come by.

The cloud of economic uncertainty notwithstanding, residents say the sitting MLA’s work is unsatisfactory. “Imran Hussain’s Ballimaran constituency is nearby, and people can see that he has done a lot of work there. Here, roads are broken and there are parts with no electricity. The water supply is poor in interior parts of the gullies. People have a lot of respect for Kejriwal and will vote for him. But it appears that, overall, BJP might gain more votes this time,” said Muhammad Rehman, who runs a tyre shop.

In the Old Delhi part of the constituency, residents talk of a two-way fight between AAP and BJP, with residents of Muslim-dominated localities leaning towards ‘the broom’.

A greater part of the constituency — Kishan Ganj, Pratap Nagar, Padam Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Anand Parbat and Inderlok — lies outside the old markets.

At Shastri Nagar, where AAP’s Dutt himself resides, residents said though work had been done by the government and the sitting MLA, they anticipate a three-cornered contest. Unlike the Old Delhi part of the constituency, Singh, a resident of Padam Nagar, is known and well regarded here.

Campaign songs of the various parties blared through the streets every few minutes. Stickers bearing faces of all three candidates are plastered across the walls of closely packed residential buildings.

Than Singh, who runs a tea shop in the area, said, “It’s very hard to tell which way the wind is blowing here. Kejriwal is badhiya but Satbir Singh is a very old figure around here. The BJP candidate is also good”.

