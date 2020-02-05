Delhi elections: In Chhatarpur, it’s AAP’s work versus BJP’s history

The constituency is a mix of urban villages, posh farmhouses, unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters The constituency is a mix of urban villages, posh farmhouses, unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters

A constituency that was carved out in 2008 and has elected an MLA each from the BJP, Congress and AAP since, South Delhi’s Chhatarpur is an area where allegiances have changed thrice.

The area is a mix of urban villages, posh farmhouses, unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters. Those who live in JJ clusters and the unauthorised colonies have expressed appreciation for the work done by the AAP, but many villagers continue to be unmoved from their traditional stance of voting for the BJP.

An area dominated by gujjar voters, the villages that are part of Chhatarpur have brought the BJP to power thrice since 1993.

In Jaunapur village, BJP remains a string contender because of its central leadership. Satpal Ambavata (48) a kirana store owner, said, “I really like Modi, and that’s it.”

Between 1993 and 2008, the area was part of the Mehrauli constituency. After delimitation in 2008, close to 90% of what was earlier the Mehrauli constituency comprised the Chhatarpur constituency.

And while the BJP has traditionally held sway in the area, AAP MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar is a popular choice, especially in the JJ clusters and unauthorised colonies. He is up against three-time BJP MLA Brahm Singh Tanwar and Satish Lohia from Congress.

At the Sambhav Bapu JJ cluster colony, owner of a food shop and head of the area Aman committee Mohammad Younis (65) said, “Tanwar stopped demolition of the JJ colony. No other MLA has been like that. He has done a lot here — made the roads, improved water supply, given electricity for free, and established schools.”

Ritik Nayak (19), who grew up in Shanti Colony, said the schools in the area had seen a lot of improvement. “I have seen schools improve in front of me. Earlier, kids would be running around, there was no discipline, the building crumbling. Now, there is cleanliness, technology and students are better off. I love Modi ji, but for CM, I will vote for Kejriwal,” he said.

