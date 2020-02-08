Delhi elections exit poll results 2020 LIVE updates: Details out at 6.30 pm

Delhi election exit poll results 2020 LIVE updates: Exit polls predictions for the Delhi Assembly elections will be announced after 6.30 pm on Saturday. Counting of votes will take place on February 11.
Exit polls, which are considered as an indicator to which party will form the government, are a survey of voters taken soon after they walk out after casting their vote. Unlike an opinion poll, which asks for whom the voter plans to vote, an exit poll asks for whom the voter actually voted.
The national capital, which went to polls after a hectic and high-octane campaign, witnessed over 50 per cent voter turnout till 5.30 pm. Over 1.47 crore people were eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls that will now decide the fate of 672 candidates in 70 Assembly constituencies, which are seeing a triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), opposition BJP and the Congress.
As per the Election Commission, conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicizing the result of exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or in any other manner is prohibited between 8 am and 6.30 pm.
Highlights
Seeking an amendment to the Representation of the People Act to provide for a ban on both exit and opinion polls during a period specified by the Election Commission, the poll watchdog in 2004 had approached the Law Ministry along with the endorsement of six national parties and 18 state parties. The recommendation was accepted in part, and in February 2010, restrictions were imposed only on exit polls through the introduction of Section 126(A) in the Act.
Both exit and opinion polls can be controversial if the agency conducting them is perceived to be biased. As per critics, the projections of these surveys can be influenced by the choice, wording and timing of the questions, and by the nature of the sample drawn. Political parties often allege that many opinion and exit polls are motivated and sponsored by their rivals, and could have a distorting effect on the choices voters make in a protracted election, rather than simply reflecting public sentiment or views. Click here to see our coverage of Delhi elections.
Exit polls predictions for the Delhi polls will be announced after 6.30 pm today.