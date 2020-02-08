Follow Us:
Saturday, February 08, 2020
Delhi elections exit poll results 2020 LIVE updates: Details out at 6.30 pm

Delhi election exit poll results 2020 LIVE updates: Exit polls, which are considered as an indicator to which party will form the government, are a survey of voters taken soon after they walk out after casting their vote.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 8, 2020 5:59:16 pm
Exit polls, which are considered as an indicator to which party will form the government, are a survey of voters taken soon after they walk out after casting their vote. Unlike an opinion poll, which asks for whom the voter plans to vote, an exit poll asks for whom the voter actually voted.

The national capital, which went to polls after a hectic and high-octane campaign, witnessed over 50 per cent voter turnout till 5.30 pm. Over 1.47 crore people were eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls that will now decide the fate of 672 candidates in 70 Assembly constituencies, which are seeing a triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), opposition BJP and the Congress.

As per the Election Commission, conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicizing the result of exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or in any other manner is prohibited between 8 am and 6.30 pm.

Live Blog

Delhi Assembly elections exit poll results to be announced at 6.30 pm. Follow this space for LIVE updates.

Highlights

    17:59 (IST)08 Feb 2020
    Why are exit polls banned by EC?

    Seeking an amendment to the Representation of the People Act to provide for a ban on both exit and opinion polls during a period specified by the Election Commission, the poll watchdog in 2004 had approached the Law Ministry along with the endorsement of six national parties and 18 state parties. The recommendation was accepted in part, and in February 2010, restrictions were imposed only on exit polls through the introduction of Section 126(A) in the Act.

    Both exit and opinion polls can be controversial if the agency conducting them is perceived to be biased. As per critics, the projections of these surveys can be influenced by the choice, wording and timing of the questions, and by the nature of the sample drawn. Political parties often allege that many opinion and exit polls are motivated and sponsored by their rivals, and could have a distorting effect on the choices voters make in a protracted election, rather than simply reflecting public sentiment or views. Click here to see our coverage of Delhi elections.

    17:57 (IST)08 Feb 2020
    What are exit polls?

    17:46 (IST)08 Feb 2020
    Delhi elections: Over 50 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm

    The national capital, which went to polls after a hectic and high-octane campaign, witnessed over 50 per cent voter turnout till 5.30 pm. Click here to follow our live blog. 

    17:44 (IST)08 Feb 2020
    Welcome to our live blog

    Welcome to our Delhi elections exit poll results LIVE blog. Exit polls predictions for the Delhi polls will be announced after 6.30 pm today.

    The national capital, which went to polls after a hectic and high-octane campaign, witnessed over 50 per cent voter turnout till 5.30 pm. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

    At least 40,000 personnel, 19,000 home guards, and 190 companies of paramilitary forces were deployed across the national capital to ensure safe poling. Special security arrangements were made at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest sites like Shaheen Bagh with the help of volunteers.

    The winning formula for the elections seems to be the tried and tested issues of ‘bijli, sadak, paani‘ as promises like free electricity and clean water have found resonance in the manifestos of all the three major parties — BJP, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party.

    The Kejriwal-led AAP is hoping its stellar performance of the last assembly polls when it won 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP, which bagged all the seven seats in Delhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, is aiming to dislodge the AAP, while the Congress is seeking to better its performance than last time when it drew a blank in the assembly polls.

    Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Raghav Chadha of the AAP; four former mayors -- Azad Singh, Yogender Chandolia, Ravinder Gupta and Khushi Ram -- of the BJP; and Shivani Chopra, daughter of Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra.

