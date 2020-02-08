Delhi elections exit poll results 2020 LIVE updates: Details out at 6.30 pm

Delhi Assembly elections 2020 will decide the fate of 672 candidates in 70 Assembly constituencies, which are seeing a triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), opposition BJP and the Congress. Delhi Assembly elections 2020 will decide the fate of 672 candidates in 70 Assembly constituencies, which are seeing a triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), opposition BJP and the Congress.

Delhi election exit poll results 2020 LIVE updates: Exit polls predictions for the Delhi Assembly elections will be announced after 6.30 pm on Saturday. Counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Exit polls, which are considered as an indicator to which party will form the government, are a survey of voters taken soon after they walk out after casting their vote. Unlike an opinion poll, which asks for whom the voter plans to vote, an exit poll asks for whom the voter actually voted.

The national capital, which went to polls after a hectic and high-octane campaign, witnessed over 50 per cent voter turnout till 5.30 pm. Over 1.47 crore people were eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls that will now decide the fate of 672 candidates in 70 Assembly constituencies, which are seeing a triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), opposition BJP and the Congress.

As per the Election Commission, conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicizing the result of exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or in any other manner is prohibited between 8 am and 6.30 pm.