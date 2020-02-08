Delhi elections exit poll results 2020: AAP set to win capital contest, BJP to improve tally, predicts pollsters

Delhi Election Exit Poll Results 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his family after voting on Saturday. (Twitter) Delhi Election Exit Poll Results 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his family after voting on Saturday. (Twitter)

Delhi Election Exit Poll Results 2020: With elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly coming to an end, exit poll results have predicted a return to power for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with most pollsters giving it between 50-61 seats. The BJP, which won only three seats in the 2015 elections, is poised to increase its tally and bag anywhere between 10-26 seats while Congress may secure 0-2 seats. A party needs 36 seats to form the government in Delhi.

According to the C-Voter ABP News exit poll, the AAP will win 49 to 63 seats in Delhi while the BJP is predicted to win 5 to 19 seats. Congress is poised to get 0-4 seats. The Jan Ki Baat-Republic TV exit poll has predicted 48-61 seats for AAP, 9-21 for the BJP and 0-1 for the Congress.

The Ipsos-Times Now exit poll has predicted 44 seats for AAP and 26 for the BJP. Coming to the NewsX-Neta exit poll, AAP is slated to win anywhere between 53-57 seats, BJP 11-17 and Congress 0-2. The exit poll conducted by TV9- Cicero has given 54 seats to the AAP, 15 seats to BJP and one seat to Congress, which drew a blank in the 2015 Assembly polls.

While AAP pivoted its campaign around the five years of work done by the Kejriwal government in the field of utilities, health, and education, BJP made the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests at Shaheen Bagh its main campaign issue. Two shootings at Jamia and Shaheen Bagh and provocative sloganeering by some BJP leaders, which earned the ire of the Election Commission, also marred the poll narrative.

Congress, which ruled Delhi for three terms from 1998 to 2013 with Sheila Dikshit at the helm, campaigned around the development work that happened during the late CM’s tenure.

In the 2015 elections, AAP won a record 67 seats, bagging 54 per cent of the vote share. However, it finished third in five of the seven seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, dropping to 18 per cent of the votes and winning no seat.

Meanwhile, BJP bagged only 3 seats while Congress failed to open its account in the 2015 elections. While the BJP secured 32 per cent of the vote share, Congress bagged just 9.6 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.