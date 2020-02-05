Delhi elections: Congress has most candidates with family legacy

Subhash Chopra’s daughter Shivani (extreme left) is contesting from Kalkaji Subhash Chopra’s daughter Shivani (extreme left) is contesting from Kalkaji

Children and spouses of several candidates from all three political parties are taking forward the legacy of their families in the upcoming assembly polls. Among them are six candidates from Congress, one from BJP and one from AAP.

Shivani Chopra, who has been fielded by the Congress from Kalkaji, has stepped into the shoes of her father and Delhi Congress chief Subash Chopra, a three-time MLA (1998-2013) from the same constituency. A law student from Delhi University, Chopra is a Barrister from England.

“Even though I can’t fit in his shoes, I want to create my own niche. What really inspires me is that he is always accessible to everyone. People still have his mobile number. I want to have this type of connection… the need of the hour is to introduce new faces,” she said.

Other second generation candidates fielded by the party are former Delhi minister Yoganand Shastri’s daughter Priyanka Singh; former Model Town MLA Kunwar Karan Singh’s daughter Akanksha Ola; Nangloi Jat MLA Birender Singh’s son Mandeep Shokeen; former Ambedkar Nagar MLA Chaudhary Prem Singh’s son Yaduraj Chaudhary; and former Mustafabad MLA Hasan Ahmed’s son Ali Mehendi.

Excited to contest from the same constituency as her father, Priyanka Singh (41) said working in RK Puram will not be difficult for her. “This is my first election and as an elected representative, my aim will be to address daily issues of residents with innovative solutions. Stepping into the shoes of my father is a difficult task — he has raised the bar so high I feel no politician today can match it,” she said.

From AAP, Jitender Singh Tomar’s wife Preeti, is contesting from Trilokpuri. “I am the sitting MLA of the constituency, but now I want to concentrate on farming. Taking my place, Preeti has entered the political sphere and she will surely win the elections. Jitender ho ya Preeti, baat ek hi hai. People know our work and they will vote for us,” Tomar said.

BJP’s Rajiv Babbar, son of O P Babbar, is contesting from Tilak Nagar. O P Babbar held the seat in1993, 2003 and 2008. He contested again in 2013 and 2015, but lost to AAP’s Jarnail Singh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App