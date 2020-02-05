Arvind Kejriwal has assets worth Rs 3.4 crore; shows dip in income, does not own car

Arvind Kejriwal at an election rally in Vishwas Nagar. (Express photo) Arvind Kejriwal at an election rally in Vishwas Nagar. (Express photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is contesting from the New Delhi seat, has declared assets worth Rs 3.4 crore, a marginal increase of Rs 1.3 crore from 2015, according to his election affidavit. In 2015, Kejriwal’s total assets were worth Rs 2.1 crore.

According to details provided by Kejriwal in the latest affidavit to the Election Commission, the AAP convenor declared movable assets like cash and investments at Rs 9.95 lakh while his wife Sunita has a total of Rs 57.07 lakh, including 320 gm of gold worth Rs 12 lakh and 1 kg silver worth Rs 40,000. In 2015, Kejriwal had declared movable assets worth Rs 2.26 lakh while his wife had 15.28 lakh.

Interestingly, Kejriwal’s income has shown a stark drop from Rs 7.42 lakh in 2014-15 to Rs 2.81 lakh in 2018-19. His wife Sunita’s income has also shown a dip from Rs 12.08 lakh in 2014-15 to Rs 9.94 lakh in 2018-19.

PTI reported that Rs 32 lakh worth cash and fixed deposits have been received by Sunita Kejriwal as voluntary retirement benefits while the rest are savings. Kejriwal has mentioned that he has Rs 12,000 in hand while his wife has Rs 9,000 in cash.

Moreover, the 51-year-old politician, who has enrolled as a voter in Chandni Chowk and not New Delhi constituency, does not own a vehicle while his wife has a Maruti Baleno worth Rs 6.20 lakh. The affidavit reveals that Sunita has also invested in Public Provident Funds and SBI Mutual Funds.

Kejriwal has declared that the worth of his immovable assets increased from Rs 92 lakh to Rs 1.77 crore, primarily owing to property appreciation, while there was no change in the value of immovable assets of his wife, which stood at 1 crore.

The graph below shows Kejriwal’s assets declared in 2015.

The CM has declared in his name one self-purchased flat in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad and an inherited property in Shivani, Haryana that have a current market value of Rs 1.4 crore and Rs 37 lakh respectively. The affidavit also mentions that a flat was purchased by Sunita in Gurugram in 2010, the market value of which is now Rs 1 crore.

