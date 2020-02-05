Delhi elections: AAP manifesto comes with preamble, builds on bijli-paani and education

Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal and Gopal Rai at the launch of the manifesto, Tuesday. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal and Gopal Rai at the launch of the manifesto, Tuesday. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Four days before the polls, the AAP Tuesday its launched its manifesto, a slim seven-page document that promises to uphold the preamble to the Indian Constitution, alongside a list of guarantees and proposals, some new and some old.

At the launch, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the manifesto lays down a vision to get Delhi to the “next level”, and turn it into a world-class city, building on fundamental improvements made over the last five years in education, health, power and water.

“For that, the cooperation of the people of Delhi as well as the Union government is needed,” Kejriwal told reporters.

Divided into two broad segments, the manifesto carries 10 guarantees made by the party previously, and 28 pointers covering a range of areas — starting from the Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill to the demand for full statehood.

The party’s 2015 manifesto had 70 pointers spread over 12 pages, carrying a lone image of Kejriwal on the cover. The 2020 one, drawn up by a three-member committee, is less text heavy, more colourful, and carries five pictures of the AAP chief.

“When every child will get good education, when every person will receive good healthcare, when safety and dignity will raise the confidence of women, when every household will get cheap power and water, when every individual will take the country forward rising above religion and caste, only then will India’s Tricolour flutter with pride,” says the manifesto’s cover page, which Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said was the “preamble”.

The next page states, “Aam Aadmi Party makes a commitment to the people of Delhi to serve and uphold Justice, Liberty, Equality, Fraternity enshrined in the Preamble to the Constitution of India as fundamental to our governance model… Having built the foundation, now is the time to accelerate the pace of development of Delhi.”

“AAP will not only continue all its pro-people policies such as 200 units of free electricity, 20 kilolitres of free water every months, free bus rides for women, focus on education and health, but has also drawn a roadmap to make Delhi a truly world class city in the next five years,” the manifesto states.

The Prashant Kishor-founded I-PAC, which is advising the AAP, was a key player in the drafting of the manifesto. On its suggestion, the AAP adopted a staggered approach, as part of which it first released a report card, followed by a guarantee card and finally the manifesto.

Opponents lash out

The BJP called the AAP manifesto a “bundle of lies” while Congress described it as “hollow”. “It shows that AAP has failed completely in the last five years. This manifesto is again promising to bring Jan Lokpal Bill and Swaraj. It is a copy paste of the 70 promises made in 2015,” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.

Criticising the AAP for “repeating promises made before”, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said, “AAP’s promise to appoint new safai karamcharis is a big joke as not only did their government not regularise the sanitation workers on contract, but also delayed their wages, which resulted in sanitation workers striking work many times to get their salaries.”

Deshbhakti curriculum

Announced in August 2019, through the curriculum, which will be introduced in Delhi government schools, the AAP aims to teach the “real meaning” of patriotism, to counter BJP’s “warped view” on nationalism. The manifesto merely mentions that the curriculum will be introduced building on the successes of the entrepreneurship and happiness curricula.

24×7 markets in Delhi

Markets in key commercial areas to be established where shops, restaurants can remain open round the clock. This will make Delhi a bustling 24×7 hospitable city and also contribute to tourism and overall economy. The Maharashtra government recently announced a similar move, which is already being implemented in Mumbai.

