Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Delhi elections: AAP fields Preeti Tomar in husband’s place at Tri Nagar

Jitender Singh Tomar's election was recently set aside by the Delhi High Court over false declaration of educational qualifications in his nomination papers in 2015.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: January 22, 2020 2:01:38 am
Preeti Tomar aap, jitender singh tomar aap, delhi assembly elections 2020, aap, aap delhi elections, delhi elections news Jitender Singh Tomar held the post of the Law Minister till his education qualifications came under the scanner.

The AAP has fielded Preeti Tomar from the Tri Nagar seat, replacing her husband Jitender Singh Tomar, whose election was recently set aside by the Delhi High Court over false declaration of educational qualifications in his nomination papers in 2015.

Tomar held the post of the Law Minister till his education qualifications came under the scanner. A party leader confirmed the move, saying the leadership asked him to step aside after the court verdict. Preeti filed her nomination papers on Monday.

A BJP delegation led by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora seeking the cancellation of Tomar’s candidature from the Tri Nagar seat, which he had won in 2015 by a margin of over 22,000 votes against BJP’s Nand Kishore Garg.

When contacted, Tomar said, “I don’t want to contest the polls. I conveyed my position to the party leadership who accepted my suggestion regarding my wife replacing me. I want to work for the organisation.”

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 21: Latest News

Advertisement