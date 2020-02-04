Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Delhi Elections 2020 LIVE updates: PM Modi to address rally in Dwarka; Rahul to hit streets at Jungpura, Sangam Vihar

Delhi Elections 2020 Live News Updates: While his party leaders, including Union ministers, have been embroiled in controversies over their alleged hate-speeches over the past two weeks, PM Modi on Monday mentioned the Shaheen Bagh protests for the first time claiming that there was a “design” to destroy amity in the country.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 4, 2020 11:05:41 am
haryana assembly elections, maharashtra assembly elections, pm modi rally, modi in haryana, rahul gandhi yavatmal rally, rahul gandhi in maharashtra, election news, indian express Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi to hit Delhi roads today. (Photo: File)

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Live Updates: With just days left for Delhi to hit the polls, BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have intensified their campaigns in the city. After training his guns at the opposition parties over anti-CAA-NRC rallies, Prime Minister Modi will on Tuesday address a gathering at Dwarka. Union Minister Amit Shah’s campaign schedule includes public rallies in Delhi Cantonment, Patel Nagar and Timarpur throughout the day.

While his party leaders, including Union ministers, have been embroiled in controversies over their alleged hate-speeches over the past two weeks, PM Modi on Monday mentioned the Shaheen Bagh protests for the first time claiming that there was a “design” to destroy amity in the country. “Be it Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh, the past few days have seen protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Are these protests merely a coincidence? No, this is an experiment. Behind this is a political design which intends to destroy the amity of the country,” he told the crowd that gathered to hear him at Karkardooma rally.

Later in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a campaign trail in Jungpura and DDA park in Sangam Vihar while former prime minister Manmohan Singh will also hold a meeting at Rajouri Garden assembly constituency. Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.

Highlights

    11:05 (IST)04 Feb 2020
    PM Modi to share stage with Dushyant Chautala to woo Jat votes in Delhi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share the stage with Dushyant Chautala in Delhi to woo Jat votes for BJP.

    10:59 (IST)04 Feb 2020
    AAP to release their manifesto for Delhi Elections 2020 today

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to release their manifesto for Delhi Elections 2020 today. Kejriwal took out roadshows in various parts of the city, while his party tried to corner the BJP for allegedly calling him "terrorists" by releasing a video in which the kin of 'martyred' Delhi police officer, who were given compensation by AAP government, expressed their disapproval of the remarks by BJP leaders against the chief minister.

    10:37 (IST)04 Feb 2020
    Attempt being made to divert attention from real conspiracy: PM Modi on Monday

    Hitting out at the AAP and Congress over the anti-CAA-NRC protests across Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Had it been just a protest against a law, it would have ended after the government gave all assurances. The AAP and Congress are playing politics and everything is clear now. Keeping the Constitution and Tricolour in the forefront, gyaan baata ja raha hai (people are being lectured). And an attempt is being made to divert attention from the real conspiracy.” Read more...

    10:33 (IST)04 Feb 2020
    Priyanka, rahul Gandhi to address public rallies in Delhi

    Apart from Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will also be present at Congress rallies in the evening.

    10:28 (IST)04 Feb 2020
    Delhi elections 2020 Live Updates: Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday made “terrorist” jibe at Arvind Kejriwal, days after West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma made a similar comment,  evokinga challenge from the AAP to “arrest and jail” the Delhi Chief Minister. An AAP delegation also met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora.

    Addressing a press conference, flanked by Union Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur, Javadekar said there is plenty of “evidence” to show that Kejriwal is a “terrorist”, including the fact that the AAP chief had once called himself an anarchist.

    Later in the day, an AAP delegation met CEC Sunil Arora and demanded that FIRs be lodged against Javadekar, Verma and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who, while addressing rallies in Delhi, alleged that “Kejriwal and Pakistan are on the same page” on various issues, including the abrogation of Article 370. Kejriwal had, in fact, welcomed the Centre’s decision to scrap J&K’s special status under Article 370.

