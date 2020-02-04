Delhi Elections 2020 LIVE updates: PM Modi to address rally in Dwarka; Rahul to hit streets at Jungpura, Sangam Vihar

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Live Updates: With just days left for Delhi to hit the polls, BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have intensified their campaigns in the city. After training his guns at the opposition parties over anti-CAA-NRC rallies, Prime Minister Modi will on Tuesday address a gathering at Dwarka. Union Minister Amit Shah’s campaign schedule includes public rallies in Delhi Cantonment, Patel Nagar and Timarpur throughout the day.
While his party leaders, including Union ministers, have been embroiled in controversies over their alleged hate-speeches over the past two weeks, PM Modi on Monday mentioned the Shaheen Bagh protests for the first time claiming that there was a “design” to destroy amity in the country. “Be it Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh, the past few days have seen protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Are these protests merely a coincidence? No, this is an experiment. Behind this is a political design which intends to destroy the amity of the country,” he told the crowd that gathered to hear him at Karkardooma rally.
Later in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a campaign trail in Jungpura and DDA park in Sangam Vihar while former prime minister Manmohan Singh will also hold a meeting at Rajouri Garden assembly constituency. Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share the stage with Dushyant Chautala in Delhi to woo Jat votes for BJP.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to release their manifesto for Delhi Elections 2020 today. Kejriwal took out roadshows in various parts of the city, while his party tried to corner the BJP for allegedly calling him "terrorists" by releasing a video in which the kin of 'martyred' Delhi police officer, who were given compensation by AAP government, expressed their disapproval of the remarks by BJP leaders against the chief minister.
Hitting out at the AAP and Congress over the anti-CAA-NRC protests across Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Had it been just a protest against a law, it would have ended after the government gave all assurances. The AAP and Congress are playing politics and everything is clear now. Keeping the Constitution and Tricolour in the forefront, gyaan baata ja raha hai (people are being lectured). And an attempt is being made to divert attention from the real conspiracy.” Read more...
Apart from Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will also be present at Congress rallies in the evening.
Welcome to The Indian Express Live Blog. Stay tuned for latest updates on Delhi Assembly Elections.