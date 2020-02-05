Delhi Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: If man who opened fire in Shaheen Bagh has links with AAP, he should be punished, says Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: With only four days left for the polls, campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections has intensified. Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will hold rallies Kondli, Trilokpuri, Krishna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar on Wednesday. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also expected to address public rallies in the National capital later in the day.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed the BJP for “using” the Delhi police and staging a “political stunt,” ahead of polls. He also said that if Kapil Baisala (the shooter) has links with AAP, he must be given “stringent” punishment, reported news agency ANI.
On Tuesday, in his second rally in the city, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the national capital needs a government that will give direction and not resorts to blame game. “People of Delhi say the country has changed, now it is time for Delhi’s transformation.”
After BJP and Congress, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) launched its manifesto, a slim seven-page document that promises to uphold the preamble to the Indian Constitution, alongside a list of guarantees and proposals, some new and some old.
Campaigning for the polls will conclude on February 6. The elections for Delhi Assembly’s 70 seats will be held on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11.
Highlights
Responding to BJP's anti-Hindu crticism, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he is a 'hardcore Hanuman devotee' and "BJP has a problem with me reciting Hanuman Chalisa."When Asked about Kapil Gujjar, the man opened fire in Shaheen Bagh, Kejriwal said, " BJP is using Delhi Police. If Kapil has links with AAP,he must be given stringent punishment. It's their political stunt before polls." Read more
Taking a dig at BJP over the 'terrorist' remark, Arvind Kejriwal's Daughter on Tuesday said that politics has entered a new low. She said, " is it terrorism if health facilities are made free and brought to people? Is it terrorism if children are made educated? Is it terrorism if electricity&water supply are improved." She also said that the voters will show on 11th February if they cast votes on the basis of allegations or the work done. " let them level allegations, let them bring 200 MPs and 11 CMs. Not only us, but 2 crore common people are also campaigning. They will show them on 11th February if they cast votes on the basis of allegations or the work is done."
