Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Must Read
Live now

Delhi Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: If man who opened fire in Shaheen Bagh has links with AAP, he should be punished, says Kejriwal

Delhi Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to address public rallies in the National capital later in the day. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 5, 2020 11:44:17 am
delhi election, delhi election 2020, arvind kejriwal, arvind kejriwal news, rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi rally, delhi election 2020 news, delhi election 2020 bjp candidate list, delhi election congress candidate list, delhi election aap candidate list, delhi election 2020 app, delhi election 2020 bjp, delhi election 2020 congress, bjp candidate list 2020, aap candidate list 2020, congress candidate list, latest news, delhi news, delhi election news Union Minister Amit Shah, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (File)

 

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020:  With only four days left for the polls, campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections has intensified. Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will hold rallies Kondli, Trilokpuri, Krishna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar on Wednesday. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also expected to address public rallies in the National capital later in the day.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed the BJP for “using” the Delhi police and staging a “political stunt,” ahead of polls. He also said that if Kapil Baisala (the shooter) has links with AAP, he must be given “stringent” punishment, reported news agency ANI.

On Tuesday, in his second rally in the city, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the national capital needs a government that will give direction and not resorts to blame game. “People of Delhi say the country has changed, now it is time for Delhi’s transformation.”

After BJP and Congress, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) launched its manifesto, a slim seven-page document that promises to uphold the preamble to the Indian Constitution, alongside a list of guarantees and proposals, some new and some old.

Campaigning for the polls will conclude on February 6. The elections for Delhi Assembly’s 70 seats will be held on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

Live Blog

Follow Delhi elections 2020 Live updates to track campaign blitz ahead of voting on February 8

Highlights

    11:12 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    If man who opened fire in Shaheen Bagh has links with AAP, he should be punished: Arvind Kejriwal

    Responding to BJP's anti-Hindu crticism, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he is a 'hardcore Hanuman devotee' and "BJP has a problem with me reciting Hanuman Chalisa."When Asked about Kapil Gujjar, the man opened fire in Shaheen Bagh, Kejriwal said, " BJP is using Delhi Police. If Kapil has links with AAP,he must be given stringent punishment. It's their political stunt before polls."  Read more 

    11:02 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    Kejriwal's daughter takes jibe at BJP over 'terrorist' remark

    Taking a dig at BJP over the 'terrorist' remark, Arvind Kejriwal's Daughter on Tuesday said that politics has entered a new low. She said, " is it terrorism if health facilities are made free and brought to people? Is it terrorism if children are made educated? Is it terrorism if electricity&water supply are improved." She also said that the voters will show on 11th February if they cast votes on the basis of allegations or the work done. " let them level allegations, let them bring 200 MPs and  11 CMs. Not only us, but 2 crore common people are also campaigning. They will show them on 11th February if they cast votes on the basis of allegations or the work is done."   

    10:42 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    BJP Camapign schedule today

    Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will hold rallies Kondli, Trilokpuri, Krishna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar   

    10:35 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    Welcome to The Indian Express Live Blog

    Welcome to The Indian Express Live Blog. Stay tuned for latest updates on Delhi Assembly Elections.

    delhi elections, delhi assembly polls, delhi elections news, aam aadmi party, aap manifesto, bjp delhi, congress delhi, delhi news, indian express Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal and Gopal Rai at the launch of the manifesto, Tuesday. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

    At the launch of AAP's manifest to Delhi Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the manifesto lays down a vision to get Delhi to the “next level”, and turn it into a world-class city, building on fundamental improvements made over the last five years in education, health, power and water. Divided into two broad segments, the manifesto carries 10 guarantees made by the party previously, and 28 pointers covering a range of areas — starting from the Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill to the demand for full statehood.

    The BJP called the AAP manifesto a “bundle of lies” while Congress described it as “hollow”. “It shows that AAP has failed completely in the last five years. This manifesto is again promising to bring Jan Lokpal Bill and Swaraj. It is a copy paste of the 70 promises made in 2015,” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.

    Read | AAP manifesto: Among four new promises, 24×7 markets, more safai karamcharis

    Criticising the AAP for “repeating promises made before”, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said, “AAP’s promise to appoint new safai karamcharis is a big joke as not only did their government not regularise the sanitation workers on contract, but also delayed their wages, which resulted in sanitation workers striking work many times to get their salaries.”

     

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd