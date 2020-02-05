Delhi Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: If man who opened fire in Shaheen Bagh has links with AAP, he should be punished, says Kejriwal

Union Minister Amit Shah, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (File) Union Minister Amit Shah, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (File)

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: With only four days left for the polls, campaigning for the has intensified. Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will hold rallies Kondli, Trilokpuri, Krishna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar on Wednesday. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also expected to address public rallies in the National capital later in the day.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed the BJP for “using” the Delhi police and staging a “political stunt,” ahead of polls. He also said that if Kapil Baisala (the shooter) has links with AAP, he must be given “stringent” punishment, reported news agency ANI.

On Tuesday, in his second rally in the city, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the national capital needs a government that will give direction and not resorts to blame game. “People of Delhi say the country has changed, now it is time for Delhi’s transformation.”

After BJP and Congress, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) launched its manifesto, a slim seven-page document that promises to uphold the preamble to the Indian Constitution, alongside a list of guarantees and proposals, some new and some old.

Campaigning for the polls will conclude on February 6. The elections for Delhi Assembly’s 70 seats will be held on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11.

