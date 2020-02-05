Delhi elections: Here is how AAP, BJP and Congress manifestos stack up

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Delhi elections will see a three-cornered fight between AAP, BJP and Congress. (File) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Delhi elections will see a three-cornered fight between AAP, BJP and Congress. (File)

The winning formula for the upcoming February 8 Delhi Assembly seems to be the tried and tested issues of ‘bijli, sadak, paani‘ as promises like free electricity and clean water have found resonance in the manifestos of all the three major parties — BJP, Congress, and AAP. Besides power and water, reducing air pollution is another issue that has found priority in the manifestos of all three parties.

The other issues that stand out are the full statehood for Delhi and the Citizenship Amendment Act. While the statehood demand, a key promise of AAP before the Lok Sabha elections, again found mention in the ruling party’s manifesto, the Congress was the only party to mention CAA in its manifesto.

Here is how the manifestos of BJP, Congress and AAP stack up:

#1. Electricity and water

AAP has said it will continue its power and water subsidy scheme if voted back to power. Under the AAP-led Delhi government’s power subsidy scheme, those consuming less than 200 units a month get a zero electricity bill. Those using between 201 and 400 units per month get a 50 per cent subsidy.

BJP has said that the outgoing AAP government’s subsidy schemes for power and water will be continued by his party if it is voted to power. The party has also promised clean drinking water for every household.

Congress said the party will provide free electricity up to 300 units per month. “We will make electricity free till 300 units. From 300-400 units, we will give a discount of 50%, for 400-500 units it will be 30%, and for 500-600 units, there will be a 25% discount,” DPCC chief Subhash Chopra said.

#2. Environment

AAP has promised to reduce air pollution by one-third of the existing level by planting 2 crore trees. Besides, AAP has also promised to revive the Yamuna river and develop a beautiful riverside along the banks of the Yamuna.

BJP has promised the induction of 10,000 ‘green’ buses. Setting up of a ‘Yamuna Development Board’ to ensure clean water in the river and guarantee development around the floodplains also features in the manifesto.

Congress also released a green manifesto, dedicated entirely to environmental issues, which promised to allocate 25 per cent of the budget towards combating pollution and make Delhi India’s first electric vehicle city.

Procuring 15,000 e-buses and building the necessary infrastructure for depots; increasing green cover to 30 per cent; giving Metro fares subsidies to students; targeted dust management, and creating a ‘rice stubble to energy fund’ to establish stubble crushing power plants also finds mention in the manifesto.

#3. Education

AAP has proposed to introduce “Deskbhakti Curriculum” in government schools in the national capital from the next academic year to inculcate in the students love for the country and make them aware of their responsibilities. The party also said its government will introduce spoken English, soft skills and personality development classes for students who have completed their schooling from any Delhi school — government or private — in the last five years, to raise their employment opportunities and income potential.

BJP has promised to build 10 new colleges and 200 new schools in Delhi besides one library each in 280 wards of Delhi.

Congress has proposed a “Rajiv Gandhi Internship Program” to offer opportunities to young graduates; a Rs 5,000-crore fund for start-ups called Yaari Startup Incubation Fund and a Rs 1,000 crore corpus for Homi Bhabha Research Fund to encourage research.

#4. Infrastructure and transport

AAP has promised well-designed, beautifully landscaped and safe roads. According to the manifesto, the party will extend Delhi Metro’s network to 500 kilometre, making it one of the world’s largest Metro networks and will connect several new areas such as Burari, Kirari, Bijwasan, Narela, Karawal Nagar, Mangolpuri and others.

BJP has promised free electric scooters for women from poor families enrolling in college. BJP has also promised to complete the Delhi-Mumbai highway in the next three years. It will cut short the road distance between the two metro cities to just 12 hours, the party has claimed.

Congress has promised to build 10 super-specialty hospitals in Delhi in the next five years.

#5. Jobs and miscellaneous

AAP: The manifesto promises doorstep delivery of ration, free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens and Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of a safai karamchari if he dies on duty. The party said it would pursue with the Centre for Bhojpuri language to be included in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India.

BJP: The party has also promised good quality wheat flour for Rs 2 per kilogram for the poor in its ‘Delhi Sankalp Patra’, along with jobs to one child each of victims of 1984 riots.

Congress: The party has promised a Yuva Swabhiman Yojana or unemployment allowance for graduates at Rs 5,000 per month and Rs 7,500 per month for postgraduates.

