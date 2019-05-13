Delhi: East Delhi hopes hospital promises become a reality

In East Delhi, where all three candidates have promised new hospitals in their manifestos, voters Sunday said they have little hope that the poll outcome will change the state of healthcare in the constituency.

This is the only constituency where there is not a single MCD-run hospital, and where there are two Delhi government hospitals — Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and Dr Hedgewar Aarogya Sansthan.

The shortage was raised by AAP’s Atishi, who linked it in her manifesto to full statehood, promising three new Delhi government hospitals in the constituency. BJP’s Gautam Gambhir has promised to set up a central government hospital on par with Safdarjung Hospital within two years of being elected, while Congress’s Arvinder Lovely also promised new hospitals along with facilities like free diagnoses for senior citizens.

“Who knows what to expect? What did (incumbent MP) Maheish Girri do in the last five years? Did we even see his face?” said Abdul Alam, a resident of Trilokpuri.

Four months ago, Alam lost his father when he could not be rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, 15 minutes away from home, in time during a severe asthma attack.

Residents also spoke of overcrowding in hospitals. “I went for a check-up during my first pregnancy, and had to spend the entire day in a line. I never went back and have been going to private hospitals ever since,” said Sonia Verma (32), a resident of Mandawali, whose two children are 12 and 8. Asked if better public healthcare was a consideration while choosing who to vote for, she said, “Ummeed hai ki Modi ji isme bhi bhala hi karenge.”

Mandawali also lacks a mohalla clinic — the one which had been set up was removed after a year of operating.

Vandana, a third-year undergraduate student at Delhi University’s School of Open Learning, said a trip to the neighbourhood dispensary can be a tedious affair. “To just get medicines against a prescription, sometimes you have to spend the entire day in line at the dispensary, there is so much crowding. It is the only dispensary in the vicinity, so it is choked.”

But like most voters The Indian Express spoke to, Vandana believes the most crucial healthcare initiative required here is a new, large government hospital to reduce crowding at current ones. “If not a new hospital, facilities and area of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital need to be expanded so people have a hospital where they can go to without being referred elsewhere. People here keep running to Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi Gate because it has better facilities,” said Manoj Ojha (64), resident of Trilokpuri.

Asked if he believes his vote is a step towards changing that, he said: “Kuch nahi hone wala hai. All (parties) are as bad as the other in these respects — they’ll just blame each other for everything.”

At West Vinod Nagar, Biren Sahu (30), who works as an assistant at a diagnostic lab, reiterated that there is a dire need for better healthcare in the area. “I deal with patients from poor families on a daily basis and I know the travails they go through. While people may not vote purely on that ground, whoever wins should work on it.”