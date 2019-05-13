Delhi: In a first, differently abled manage polling booth in city

Breaking new ground this election season, Mohit Arora (29) was stationed at a polling booth manned exclusively by differently abled officials. Arora, a manager with Punjab and Sind Bank, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy in his childhood and uses crutches to walk.

Advertising

A resident of Bawana, Arora was recently promoted to the post of manager in the bank. But the excitement of managing the polling booth surpasses it. “Agar aap chhuti ke baare mein sochenge, toh society me kaise badlaav layenge? I hope this small initiative will have a bigger impact in the coming years,” he told The Indian Express.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise election results, key candidates

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a polling booth (PS-69) managed exclusively by differently abled officials was set up at an MCD primary school in South Delhi’s Madangir. It was also visited by delegates from Myanmar.

Advertising

An assistant professor with a Delhi government hospital, a computer assistant, a nursing officer and a bank manager assisted several people in casting their votes. The school also built a special ramp for booth 69.

“Taking a cue from the women’s booths, we wanted to have a People with Disability booth. Officials agreed to our proposals and all arrangements were made,” said Dr Satendra Singh, the booth’s presiding officer.