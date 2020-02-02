On Day 1 in Delhi, Yogi talks bullets, biryani & protests

CM Yogi Adityanath at the rally in Karawal Nagar on Saturday. (Photo: Praveen Khanna) CM Yogi Adityanath at the rally in Karawal Nagar on Saturday. (Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal, was “providing biryani to those sitting at Shaheen Bagh”.

“What kind of slogans are they raising — azadi, azadi? What kind of azadi do you want,” he said, speaking at an election rally in Rohini.

This was his fourth rally in Delhi — he earlier addressed people in Karawal Nagar, Jahangirpuri and Narela.

Adityanath’s speeches at all rallies had similar themes and key words — biryani, bullets, Shaheen Bagh and Pakistan.

“Earlier, stone pelters would take money from Pakistan and damage public property (in Kashmir). Kejriwal’s party and Congress used to support them. But that stopped after scrapping of its special status (abrogation of Article 370). Similarly, Pakistani terrorists are being sent to hell by our soldiers. Congress and people like Kejriwal used to feed them biryani, but we feed them bullets,” he said in Narela. “Understand their mentality towards the country, where they want to take it.”

However, when the crowd at the Narela rally chanted, ‘desh ke gaddaron ko goli maro saalon ko’, Adityanath said ballot, and not bullet, is the biggest power in a democracy.

At the rally, he said: “Kejriwal can’t provide clean drinking water to people of Delhi. A survey says that Delhi has the most polluted drinking water. But Kejriwal government provides biryani to the people sitting at protest in Shaheen Bagh and other places.”

Referring to protests against the CAA and proposed NRC, he said people tried to take to the streets in Uttar Pradesh too. “But I recovered money from them by making videos (of protesters allegedly damaging public property). I told them that we won’t serve you biryani like Kejriwal,” he said.

“People who want to serve biryani by taking away the basic needs of people, who speak the language of Pakistan and the enemy country, we need to be safe from them — and elections are the best medium for that,” he said.

Talking about the kanwar yatra in Uttar Pradesh, he said the previous government had put several restrictions. He said he was told that removing all restrictions could lead to security concerns along the yatra. “I said we don’t put restrictions on any festival, everyone can celebrate it peacefully. Lekin Shiv bhakton pe koi goli chalaega, danga karaega, toh boli se nahi manega toh goli se maan hi jayega,” he said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia both lashed out at Adityanath. “Yogi Adityanath should have been arrested by now. He is mentally sick and requires treatment, and he should know treatment is free in Delhi. Yogi’s track record as a CM is dismal. In his own district Gorakhpur, children died due to lack of facilities in a government hospital,” Singh said.

Sisodia said: “I want to tell the people of Delhi that these BJP waale will bring their MPs, chief ministers and ministers. Please ask them if they have done the things that they are talking about here in their own states. Have you reduced the cost of electricity? Have you improved government schools there? Have you done anything for women?… Tell them, ‘go and work in your own area, we have a government which works here’.”

