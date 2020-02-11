Thank you Delhi for protecting India’s soul: Prashant Kishor tweets after AAP’s win

A beaming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Prashant Kishor. A beaming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Prashant Kishor.

With the Aam Aadmi Party poised to return for a third consecutive time in New Delhi, political strategist Prashant Kishor met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday to congratulate him on his party’s performance. Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) was involved in managing AAP’s political campaign and funding.

Kishor, who was removed as JD(U) vice president last month, had said he would announce his plans on February 11.

“I will formally speak about my plans for the future on February 11 in Patna (Bihar). Until then I am not speaking to anyone,” Kishor told ANI.

Earlier in the day, as trends started to trickle in, the former JD(U) vice-president took to Twitter to thank voters for protecting the soul of India. “Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India!,” his post read.

Read | Decoding the Delhi Assembly election 2020 trends

Kishor’s I-PAC is a political advocacy group that has managed and run election campaigns of several different political parties, including the BJP (2014 Lok Sabha elections) and Congress (2017 Punjab assembly elections). Kishor, who founded the body, was also the Janata Dal (United) vice president, but was expelled from the party in January as he had spoken out against his party leadership on multiple occasions for supporting the BJP on the new citizenship law.

As the counting progressed Tuesday, BJP is likely to improve its rally in the capital. The saffron party’s campaign was largely focused on Shaheen Bagh and the protests against the new citizenship law. Up from its 2015 tally of three seats, the party is currently leading in 11 seats. The Congress, which was once a powerful party in the capital, is heading towards another rout as it is not leading in a single seat.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd